Eddie rests in the apartment of some friends in the center of Yangon (the main city of Myanmar) before taking to the streets again. It will be the fourth consecutive day of protests for the 22-year-old LGTB activist, aware that this will be his new routine for as long as necessary, until democracy is restored in the former Burma, deposed by the military in a coup of Status on February 1. “I’m ready. Most people are prepared for a long, long battle, ”he warns. A fight that is complicated after the declaration of martial law on Monday in Yangon and other cities of the country, which has increased the repression. The police use force and in the capital, Naypyidaw, a protester is in critical condition after being hit by a bullet in the head.

“I am still not afraid. It is true that he is beginning to feel a bit with the declaration of martial law, but we have to continue fighting, ”Eddie says by phone, just two hours before joining the demonstrations that have been occupying the streets of Yangon since the morning, which registered dozens of thousands of protesters in Sunday’s protest. Shortly after, reports emerged of the use of water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets in Naypyidaw against protesters. The most violent scenes have been experienced there, with four injured, including a woman in critical condition after being shot in the head. “He has not died yet, he is in the emergency unit, but it is 100% certain that the wound is fatal,” said a doctor, quoted by Reuters. The police had fired live fire mostly into the air to disperse the crowd there. In Yangon, for the moment, a tense calm prevails.

Still oblivious to the latest news, Eddie warned that his plan to circumvent martial law – which, since the previous day, prohibits groups of more than five people and declares a curfew from eight in the afternoon to four in the morning – is to go out with four friends and find yourself somewhere where there are more protesters. A studied strategy: if they remain alone they comply with the regulations, and if they mix with the crowd, the chances of being arrested in case of police or military intervention are reduced. “When you are on the street, rumors do not stop circulating … That if they are going to take out the tanks, take action …”, he declares, and confesses that, since the coup took place eight days ago, he always stays to sleep with friends, fleeing the loneliness of their apartment.

For young people like Eddie, who were entering adolescence when Myanmar began its democratic transition in 2011, after half a century of military dictatorship and international ostracism, the scenes of police and military repression against the crowds experienced in previous pro-democracy protests, especially in 1988 (when thousands of people died) and in 2007 (with at least three deaths), they are far away. They have been formed in the years of connection with the world, driven by the emergence of social networks, very popular in the Southeast Asian country. Inspired by the recent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and Thailand, also marked by a strong youth presence, it is they who are taking the lead, without named leaders and with an organization that depends on “word of mouth”, Eddie points out, and his dissemination through the Internet.

The influencer Win Min Than thus takes advantage of its platform of half a million followers on Facebook to report the situation and encourage its contacts to participate. Exchanging the glamorous style with which she usually poses on her account for a much more practical outfit, the fashion blogger drives with three other friends – a restaurant manager, a human rights activist and a banker – all between the 20 and 35 years old, looking for a point in Yangon to join the protests on Tuesday. “My life has changed drastically. Now I only post comments on what is happening. I try to be a trustworthy source for the public and be very careful with fake news, propaganda… ”, he assures. For both her and her current battle companions, it is about showing her “love for the country, not about defending any party, but about peacefully manifesting our rejection of the dictatorship. They have weapons, we don’t, “he says.

In sum, the protesters are calling for the release of the civilian government leaders detained since February 1, including the State Councilor, Aung San Suu Kyi, head of the National League for Democracy (NLD, for its acronym in English) , and dozens of activists and politicians. Also that democracy is restored and that the parliament that emerged from last November’s elections, won by the NLD and that the Armed Forces consider to be rigged, be recognized – their justification for proceeding with the riot. “Our freedom has been stolen overnight. We were in denial for a few days and then we realized that we had to do something to protect our future ”, says Maynadi, 26, an NGO worker in Yangon.

“We fear that if we do not act, we will return to a time of darkness, installed in fear, isolated,” added the young woman. Maynadi, like many of his contemporaries, embraced the advent of the Internet and the opening to the world with the democratic transition. “The only television channels that existed before were military propaganda, we didn’t know anything,” he says. For this reason, the fact that the military cut off Internet access through mobile phones for 24 hours on the weekend pushed many of them to the streets. Eddie himself says he joined the weekend protests while taking a walk to distract himself. Maynadi says that he even wrote a will. “We did not know what was going to happen, if the Army was going to start attacking the population… My heart was beating at a thousand per hour. But I was able to control my fear and think that, if we die, we will not do it in vain, but for the next generation ”, emphasizes the young woman.

They all claim to have the support of their parents, who suffered firsthand years of military dictatorship, and to be watching over their future. “We are far behind in comparison with other young people in the region and the world, as a consequence of the years of isolation (1962-2011),” laments Maynadi. Young people fear that Myanmar will once again be a Pariah state, as in the decades of the military junta, only supported by countries like China. After a rise in foreign investment during the democratic opening, the effects of the new blow are being felt again: the Kirin brewery announced its departure from the country on Friday, as did the Singaporean investor Lim Kaling.

“We have dreams and hopes,” Maynadi adds, “that’s why we are the protagonists of the protests. This is our only chance. Either we act or we die ”.