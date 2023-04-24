Russian pop singer Zivert, bands Uma2rman, “Moya Michel” and PIZZA will perform at the Central Arena in Moscow at the Educational Marathon Knowledge. The First, which will be held from April 24 to 26 in five cities of Russia. Talented performers will share the secrets of success with young people and present their hits. Their inspiring performances will be heard not only by the participants of the marathon at the capital site, but also by the audience in Pyatigorsk, Lugansk, Arkhangelsk and Yekaterinburg, as well as everyone who will watch the broadcast live.

The artists have prepared a series of art performances that will consist of interviews with the stars, answers to questions from the audience and the performance of songs – those that started the path to the big stage, and new ones. Zivert will sing the composition Life, which made her famous in an instant. A few more songs will follow.

“Moya Michel” is a Russian pop group of vocalist and songwriter Tanya Tkachuk and one of the brightest and most interesting bands of the modern Russian scene. The guys try not to use the stamps of domestic pop music. The tracks themselves are not banal love stories recorded by a live band with the addition of electronics. At the marathon, Tanya will not only sing, but also tell how her education helps her create interesting texts, and answer questions from the audience.

The PIZZA group is another participant in the marathon. The unique musical style of urban soul and the non-trivial compositions of the founder of the group, Sergei Prikazchikov, have long become popular and recognizable among young people. In his interview, he will tell why it is important to follow your dream and what was the path of the group to the top of fame. And at the end of the guests and spectators of the marathon, the musicians will perform.

The Russian group Uma2rman will perform in the final of the marathon on April 26th. The musicians will tell you what helps them to remain popular for many years and inspire people with their creativity. The Uma2rman band was born in 2004 and since then continues to delight its fans with new songs and projects. The team has hits for movies, TV shows, interesting collaborations with other artists. On April 12, 2022, on Cosmonautics Day, the musicians recorded the song “Stars”, and on October 31 they presented the video of the same name – the first Russian clip filmed in zero gravity on the International Space Station. Stars is a joint project with Roskomos cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov. In the video, he performed in several roles at once. Sergey on board the ISS recorded vocals, played the electric guitar and shot incredibly beautiful videos on board the station.

“The best thing that can happen to an artist is the love of the public. The moment when you realize that it’s not a group of friends that is listening to you, but the whole country and even more, is a real gift of fate and the result of the work of many people, of course. Someone goes to recognition for years, and someone suddenly “shoots” with a hit. I think it works the same way in all other areas. And, in any case, the level that you once reached must be maintained, constantly developed in order to be interesting to people. To do this, we are all here to communicate, exchange knowledge, experience and share inspiration,” said Vladimir Kristovsky.

Speeches of the speakers of the Enlightenment Marathon will be broadcast live on the website https://marathon.znanierussia.ruin the group of the Russian society “Knowledge” VKontakte https://vk.com/znanierussiaand in the virtual space “Comet” from Sber.

The three-day program is united by the idea of ​​a gradual transformation of the hero of our time – a man of action, because today, when Russia is changing rapidly, its future depends on the actions of each of us. The marathon will be held at five sites: in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Arkhangelsk, Pyatigorsk and Lugansk.