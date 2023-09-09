Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/08/2023 – 19:27

At 17 years old, Derick Goulart from Rio Grande do Sul reached the top of the podium at the Youth Games in Ribeirão Preto twice, winning the individual all-around competition (89.800) and the artistic gymnastics team competition (176.150). The achievement of the young man, who started playing the sport at the age of four, goes beyond the gold medals. He grew up in Passo das Pedras, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Porto Alegre, where he is known as “the mortal guy”. The region suffers from high crime rates due to drug trafficking.

Derick’s determination to pursue a career as a high-performance athlete received the support of Leonardo Finco, former technical coordinator of the Brazilian men’s team, who has followed the gymnast’s development since he was eight years old, when he joined Grêmio Náutico União. Training takes place six times a week, from Monday to Saturday, for four hours.

See also Messi was able to sign for Madrid Gymnast Derick Goulart, 17, receives support from coach Leonardo Finco, former technical coordinator of the Brazilian men’s team – Luiza Moraes/COB/Rights Reserved

The gymnast from Rio Grande do Sul faces a tough routine: he leaves for school in the morning and, after classes, faces an hour’s bus ride to Grêmio Náutico União. He lives only with his mother Daniele, who works as a fruit stocker in a supermarket , and sister Nicoly, also a 20-year-old gymnast.

“Where I live is a very poor and dangerous region. But it’s where I can afford to live. Sometimes I have to leave training early so I don’t run into so much danger on the way home. When I can’t go back, I stay at my friend Deco’s house, who was at the last edition of the Youth Games and is like a brother to me. Last week, before coming here, there was a drug dispute and I couldn’t go home for days”, revealed the gymnast.

In addition to Derick, fellow countryman Caio Fernandes also shone at the Youth Games by winning silver in the individual all-around (86.350) in artistic gymnastics. He is also accompanied by Leonardo Finco, at Grêmio Náutico União, and ended up helping Derick win team gold. Caio reached five apparatus finals, earning first place in the only performances not won by Derick: the floor and the table jump.

“Derick and Caio [Fernandes] They are young gymnasts who are being prepared for the adult category. This type of experience in a multi-sport competition is very important for them. It is a fundamental event for the country and we take it seriously and with hard work. The boys have been training with me for over eight years, with a focus on reaching the Brazilian team”, said Finco, coach of the Rio Grande do Sul delegation, in a statement to the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).

The Youth Games run until Saturday (16) with live broadcast from TV Brasil.

Broadcasts on TV Brasil

Tuesday (12)

9am – swimming

Wednesday (13)

9am – swimming

Thursday (14)

9am – swimming

4pm – beach volleyball finals

Saturday (16)

11am – handball finals