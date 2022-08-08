Youth Foundation | Iltalehti: Perttu Nousiainen has confessed his crime

Perttu Nousiainen, the former chairman of the board of the Youth Foundation, suspected of financial crimes, has confessed to the crimes. According to Iltalehti, the prosecutor’s proposal is about four years in prison.

Outrageous The former chairman of the board of the Youth Foundation suspected of financial crimes Perttu Nousiainen has confessed the crimes in the plea negotiation with the prosecutor, says Evening newspaper.

According to information from Iltalehti, the prosecutor’s proposal is about four years in prison.

If Nousiainen had not confessed, the prosecutor would have demanded a prison sentence of up to seven years for him, according to IL’s information.

Ascendant eluded the police for a year and a half, until Helsingin Sanomat reporters found him in a deserted ski resort in the Swiss Alps last November. The police caught him from the plane when he returned to Finland.

Read more: Perttu Nousiainen wasted the Youth Foundation’s millions and mysteriously disappeared – HS found a fugitive hiding from the police in a deserted ski resort in Switzerland

Read more: Perttu Nousiainen, the ex-director of the Youth Foundation found by HS in Switzerland, returned to Finland late in the evening, the police caught Nousiainen straight from the plane

Read more: “It’s like tossing a coin” – Perttu Nousiainen tells in an interview with HS how one phone call changed the course of his life and why he finally decided to surrender

Nousiainen is one of the main suspects in a large and financial crime ring that revolves around the Youth Foundation.

Youth Foundation is a non-profit foundation founded in 1961 by central youth. Its mission is to offer low-income young people coming from the countryside to the cities with affordable rental apartments.

Between 2015 and 2018, the Youth Foundation is suspected of having made numerous overpriced land and real estate deals, as well as lease agreements and property sales unfavorable to the foundation, from which it seems that millions of dollars have flowed into the pockets of shady businessmen.