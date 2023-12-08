The “Youth for Sustainability” platform, an initiative affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), announced yesterday the winner of the “Innovation for Climate” competition for the year 2023.

The platform hosts a program full of activities and events targeting young people, as part of the activities of the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The young people participating in the competition worked to develop solutions that would contribute to accelerating the pace of sustainable development. On the closing day of the competition, businesses were evaluated within the “Masdar” pavilion in the green area of ​​the conference.

The jury, which includes an elite group of experts, awarded the competition prize for the year 2023 to “ANMA” for its project that employs artificial intelligence to respond to the volume of energy demand, as it connects energy consumers from the population, and works to change their consumption behavior, to avoid waste, and contribute In combating climate change.

The jury praised the winning project that provides an innovative solution that contributes to solving a real problem, which supports the consolidation of sustainability in the energy sector, stressing that combining gaming technologies and the Internet of Things can lead to a qualitative solution in the future.

Executive Director of Corporate Identity and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, Lamia Nawaf Fawaz, said that the youth group has the passion and great potential to provide innovative solutions based on sustainability, noting that the “Youth for Sustainability” platform seeks to enhance this potential and employ it optimally.

It is noteworthy that the “Youth for Sustainability” platform, through programs such as “Innovation for Climate,” aims to empower young people to become sustainability leaders, by providing opportunities to communicate with policy makers, businessmen, and technology pioneers.