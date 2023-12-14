Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the “Youth for Sustainability” platform, the prominent Emirati initiative that focuses on empowering youth in the field of sustainability, hosted the Youth for Sustainability Forum, which included a program Full of activities and discussions that focused on empowering young people and activating their role in leading climate action.

The forum was held during the Youth, Children, Education and Skills Day, as part of the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and opened its program with a youth panel discussion with the Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Engineer Awaida Murshid Al Marar, who called on young people to focus on three main factors that affect energy supply, which are the environment and cost. and security of supplies. He also stressed the importance of balancing these factors.

Executive Director of Corporate Identity and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, Dr. Lamia Nawaf Fawaz, said that the “Youth for Sustainability” forum constituted an important milestone within the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which called for activating the role of youth in promoting sustainable development and climate action. He highlighted the importance of youth participation in confronting the climate change crisis.

The extensive discussions held during the forum included several topics, including the role of the “Youth for Sustainability” platform in promoting climate action, the impact of startups, and the role of youth as supporters of climate policies.