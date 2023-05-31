After a brawl at a football tournament in Germany last weekend, a 15-year-old boy died of his injuries on Wednesday. On Sunday, German and French youth players clashed on the field in Frankfurt. The German teenager Paul was seriously abused, which ultimately proved fatal. Youth football players from the Netherlands also witnessed the drama.

Things went wrong at the international youth tournament Germany Cup in Frankfurt. The teams JFC Berlin and the French FC Metz faced each other on the field of SV Viktoria Preussen 07, when a heated discussion turned into a brawl. According to the arrest warrant issued by the German police, a 16-year-old boy from Metz allegedly hit 15-year-old Paul in the face with his fists.

He then allegedly clamped the boy’s head and punched him in the stomach. Paul would eventually have come loose and run away, reports the German newspaper Image. The 16-year-old French suspect would have run after him and hit him hard on the head from behind. The victim collapsed. He was resuscitated and then rushed to hospital.

His old youth club BFC Dynamo published a photo of the boy.



Artificially alive

In the hospital, the boy was declared brain dead on Tuesday evening and kept artificially alive so that he could donate his organs, the spokesman for the Frankfurt prosecutor's office told German media. The machines are switched off on Wednesday. The 15-year-old boy died of 'severe brain injury.' An autopsy will be performed in the coming days to determine the exact cause of death.



The exact circumstances and the question of how the crime happened are still being investigated by the Frankfurt police Prosecution

The suspect, the 16-year-old boy from Metz, was arrested on Monday. He is suspected of inflicting 'grievous bodily harm leading to death'. "The exact circumstances and the question of how the crime happened are still being investigated by the Frankfurt police," the German prosecutor said. The boy is still trapped. According to his lawyer, the 16-year-old acted in self-defense and only punched the victim in the face, reports Frankfurter Rundschau.

His club, FC Metz, heard about the drama in Frankfurt ‘with surprise’. According to the club denies the suspect intentionally assaulted the victim. “The whole of FC Metz is deeply shocked by this tragedy and expresses its sincere support to the young player, his family and his loved ones.”

Dutch youth team

Teams from sixteen different countries, mainly from Europe, participated in the tournament on Sunday. One of those teams was a youth team of SV DRC from Durgerdam, near Amsterdam. The boys witnessed the incident. On Wednesday evening there was a meeting at the club with parents and victim support to talk about the incident. Chairman Alex Klusman says it was a 'useful meeting' and hopes that the incident has now gained a little more space for the players.

The tournament organization of the Germany Cup says in a response that it is ‘deeply shocked’. “It is incredibly sad. We are devastated. The violence on the football fields must stop. Our thoughts are with the player’s teammates and parents.” in the statement. The organization is in close contact with the club, football association and police.

JFC Berlin, the victim’s club, still wanted there on Monday don’t say too much about it. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved family. Out of respect for the family and because this is an open process, we are not commenting publicly on what happened.”



We have been in close contact with JFC Berlin since Sunday to support the club and its members where possible Bernd Schultz, President of the Berlin Football Association

“We were stunned when we heard the news about what happened at the youth tournament in Frankfurt am Main,” said Bernd Schultz, president of the Berlin Football Association. Die Welt. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all the family and team members of the affected player at this difficult time. We have been in close contact with JFC Berlin since Sunday to support the club and its members where possible.”

Deep sadness His old club, BFC Dynamo, shared the news of Paul's death Wednesday night on the club website. Dear members and friends of our BFC Dynamo, it is with deep sadness and great dismay that we have to bring you sad news today. Our former youth player Paul was taken far too early. This unexpected tragedy stunned the entire BFC community and touched our hearts." "Paul, who would have celebrated his 16th birthday this fall, was an extraordinary young man. He embodied the spirit of BFC with every fiber of his heart and soul. Paul was not only a talented player, but also a loyal friend and an example of our club. We will always remember his commitment, his enthusiasm and his positive attitude. (…) Paul will always be an important part of our community. His dedication and passion for our club went far beyond his playing time.'



