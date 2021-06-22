The youth of GroenLinks, Dwars, adopted a motion a week and a half ago against participating in a cabinet led by Mark Rutte. The motion suggested among other things, that Rutte is partly responsible for ‘letting refugees drown’. You might think that Jesse Klaver, should he ever get a chance, wouldn’t be able to participate in Rutte IV just like that, but I don’t know that: professional politicians are seldom shocked by rebellious party youth. The Hague has words for this: ‘difficult choice’, ‘own assessment’, etc.

What interested me was that the petitioner, student Jarno van Straaten (19) from Deventer, “ruling with Rutte” typed as ‘poison to our democracy’. Here a rigorous break was sought. Confrontation. Nothing good about that Rutte. fuck off.

Such an attitude is now appropriate for politically active young people, but it is noticeable that extremism is increasing across the board. The SP youth, Red, were taken over by the Communist Platform last year and expelled from the party – too radically. Now the SP has a Marxist Forum (MF) that seeks posts in the party leadership. “No parliamentary posturing”, according to MF leader Thijs Hardam (20), but “full on the attack” against “landlords, capitalists and political elite”.

In the SGP, a youth chairman recently complained that “feminism is threatening to gain a foothold” in his party. does not belong, he thinks: “The man is the head of the woman.” The young people of Bij1, Radical, want then again “an end to capitalism and imperialism”.

And of a different order: at FVD, young people have been flirting with racism and Nazism for some time, such as The Parool end of 2020 revealed. In an app group wrote leader Thierry Baudet according to weekly magazine EW: “Do you want your sister to come home with a Negro?”. “Hell no!”, said one FVD youth, who suggested “that humans are racist by nature.” He, Gideon van Meijeren (33), is now a Member of Parliament.

If you look for the causes of this extremism, you come to online polarization, reinforced by social media, and the unprocessed limitations and fears of corona life. But it also has a lot of imitating adults. Adults who can behave childishly unreasonably in professional politics – see the formation. If I can’t join, you can’t join either. That level, and this for three months.

So endlessly keeping distance instead of seeking agreement, campaigning instead of forming a coalition: it’s not free, it has consequences, people see it, they imitate it. In this respect, it would be good if those professional politicians were once again shocked by their own political youth organizations in the old-fashioned way.

Tom-Jan Meeus (t.meeus@nrc.nl; @tomjanmeeus) writes a column here every Tuesday.

