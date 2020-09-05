Everyday, Shanyce Loser puts on his blue waistcoat. At 22, she was responsible for welcoming and guiding patients at this Lille hospital for six months. A welcome experience for those who hope to become a caregiver. “We welcome people, we make barrier gestures (…), we guide them, some go to hospitalization or consultation“, explains the young woman.



Twenty-two young people are in civic service in a hospital environment in Lille. A device created by the association Banlieues Sans Frontières. “There is a listening, an exchange, there is a social bond that is created, a trust, therefore the anxiety, the anguish begins to disappear. It is really to reassure the patient when he arrives at the hospital“, explains Christophe Richard, in charge of” blue vests “. The hospital plans to perpetuate this civic service.

