The first stage of the European Youth Cup in Catez (Slo) has ended: silver for Flavia Trabucco, Caterina Gallo and Martina Del Duca, quarterfinals for Davide De Giovanni and Fabrizio Aloisi. Italy third in the medal table but with the highest number of podiums

In the first stage of the Youth Cup in Catez, Slovenia, the Azzurrini lead Italy to third place in the medal table, conquering 11 podiums between mixed teams, squads and individual. Only today have they played five finals, but none brought the most precious metal: Flavia Trabucco in the junior recurve, Caterina Gallo and Martina Del Duca in the compound students and juniors left the field with silver, while students Davide De Giovanni (Olympic ) and Fabrizio Aloisi (compound) at the foot of the podium. Overall, Italy concluded the event with 2 golds and 9 silvers, while in first place on the medal table is Israel with 4 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes, second is France with 4 golds, 1 silver and 3 bronzes. An away game that will surely make the blue group full of new recruits grow: both in the recurve and in the compound the blues have shown that they know how to win the decisive matches with technical skills and stubbornness. Now we need to take a further step to overturn at the next opportunity the many finals which in recent days could have had a different outcome, as demonstrated by today’s individual finals and, in the previous days, by the team ones. See also Italy to scream, Poland knockout at home! It is the fourth world championship after 24 years

Individual finals — In the recurve, the race of Flavia Trabucco who competed among the juniors as a student ends with silver: the athlete from Pescara was overtaken by Elina Idensen 6-2. The match starts with one set on each side, the first for the Teutonic 28-24, the second for the blue 28-25. But then Idensen manages to take the gold thanks to the last two partial wins 27-26 and 29-24. He finished fourth among the Davide De Giovanni students after a 2-6 draw against the Frenchman Jules Pedoux. The transalpine immediately takes the lead (30-25), then suffers the return of the blue (27-26) which, however, is not enough to change the inertia of the match, in fact Pedoux accelerates again and closes the accounts in the last two sets 29- 25 and 27-26. In the compound Caterina Gallo is also silver among the students, who loses the match against the Israeli Avigail Cohen 135-133. The Italian starts better and after the 26-26 of the first volley she takes the lead (28-26). However, the opponent recovers immediately and makes the counter pass (29-24). The Italian tries to get back into the game with 29-28 in the third set but has to surrender to the last three arrows which end in a draw 26-26. Second place also for Martina Del Duca who lost the junior compound final 139-138 against the Dutch Aurora Janssen. Back and forth in the first two volleys with a 29-27 on each side, then Janssen accelerates and takes a two-point lead in the next two partials (29-28 and 27-26), the blue wins the last volley 28-27 but it is not enough to recover the opponent. Closes with fourth place among the students Fabrizio Aloisi defeated by the German Noah Nuber 142-140. After the first volley ended 29-29, the Azzurrino is unable to keep up with his opponent who takes all the next three volleys 29-27, 28-27 and 28-27, the triple 10 and 30 are not enough -28 by Aloisi in the last round of arrows. See also Sylla, Egonu and Bosetti more for Italy against Serbia in the Nations League

Team medals — Already at the start of the competition, Italy had similar performances. After the 72 ranking round arrows that gave heartening scores, the matches immediately led to the challenges that were worth the podium, but the results were no different. In the mixed team the junior recurve Roberta Di Francesco and Matteo Bilisari take the silver medal overtaken 5-1 by Germany (Idense, Kramer). Two fourth places for mixed students. In the recurve Emiliano Rampon and Ilaria Tognozzi lose the final against Ukraine (Koyal, Ilyin) 5-3, while in the compound Caterina Gallo and Fabrizio Aloisi are overtaken by Israel (Cohen, Hadar) after an unlucky playoff 147-147 (20 -20*). The same situation on Friday in the team challenges where Italy earned three silver medals in the recurve. The first two with the junior teams, both after the play-off: Matteo Bilisari, Matteo Borsani and Francesco Poerio Pierà surrendered to Israel (Dror, Frenkel, Kleiner) 5-4 (28-23), while it was France (Cordeau, Jakusic, Sebastian) comeback to get the better of Roberta Di Francesco, Ginevra Landi and Flavia Trabucco 5-4 (24-20). Among the students, second place went to Riccardo Alfano, Davide De Giovanni and Emiliano Rampon, defeated again by France (Grange, Kharchouf, Pedoux) 5-3. Now we’re back in Italy and working in view of the next international appointments. The first will be the second and final stage of the Youth Cup, at the beginning of June in Sion, Switzerland, where the Azzurrini will have to acquire further experience in view of the real seasonal objective: the category world championships which will be held in Ireland, in Limerick, from 3 to 9 July. See also Minisini and the 4x100 sl quartet win gold: Italy first in the medal table, 11 golds

May 6th – 6.41pm

