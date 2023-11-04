Khawla Ali (Dubai)

The “Youth City” Forum, in cooperation with the 50th Space Project for the youth of Al Ain City, and the Al Ain Youth Council of the Federal Foundation, recently concluded its work for the year 2023, with a wide range of activities, programs and events that highlight the capabilities and talents of young people. The forum included four main sections, including supporting pioneers. Business by providing free spaces within the Al Ain City Youth Market initiative for the second season, discussion and interactive spaces within the agenda of workshops and dialogue sessions, spaces for displaying youth projects within the list of projects supporting the forum, and a space for content makers that highlighted the talents of content makers in Al Ain City to highlight them in a way. Media, and this step was taken by a group of young people who wanted to empower and employ the capabilities of young people in many fields, to reveal their creativity and excellence, and to pave the way for them to take confident steps towards excellence.

Sessions and ideas

Aryam Al Kaabi, one of the officials organizing the Youth City Forum and a member of the Al Ain Youth Council, says that this second and final youth forum for this year was organized by reviewing a number of participations and projects, which were distributed and divided according to the nature of participation, and varied between projects, dialogue sessions, talents, and industry. Content and many more. Through this youth gathering, we seek to work on stimulating and developing young people’s ideas and highlighting the talents that the city of Al Ain possesses. The presence of a stimulating environment to highlight these contributions pushes young people forward to exert more effort and develop skills to leave their creative mark in various fields.

The work team organizing this youth forum consists of 5 people: Aryam Al-Kaabi, responsible for the forum, Ibrahim Al-Balushi, responsible for the dialogues and workshops department, Badr Al-Kathiri, responsible for the media department, Fatima Al-Badi, responsible for the participants’ department, and Nahyan Al-Maskari, responsible for the follow-up and supervision department, who presented their ideas to pave the way for the youth. In order to unleash their creativity.

The forum was accompanied by a wide range of youth projects that were characterized by diversity and creative ideas, and witnessed a spirit of competition that stimulates the always search for distinction and uniqueness.

Content creation

The forum began with a speech delivered by Saif Al Kaabi, a member of the Al Ain Youth Council of the Federal Youth Foundation, who had an effective role in supporting the youth of Al Ain and motivating them to develop their skills in the artistic and creative arena, through interactive and dialogue workshops, presenting the most prominent workshops witnessed by the forum, including Trainer Mansour Al Mansouri’s workshop dealt with the importance of photography and its impact on the recipient, reviewing the basics and techniques of photography. Meanwhile, trainer Maryam Al Jasmi’s workshop dealt with the art of writing and creating content and its importance in conveying knowledge in a simplified and quick way to work on raising awareness and educating various segments of society on various issues, while Shahad Al Kaabi spoke about leadership. The dialogue sessions were not without reviewing the volunteer system and its importance in the development and solidarity of society, with the participation of an elite group of innovators in the field of volunteering, namely: Kawthar Al Marzouqi, Saif Al Rumaithi, and Muhammad Al Kalbani, while Dr. Ibrahim Al Hinai discussed the importance of tolerance and its great value. And the role of youth in spreading it among members of society.