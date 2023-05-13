Youth centers | One youth instructor unites a large group of Helsinki’s new rap stars – “Why can’t we be goal-oriented?”

Mats Takila has been guiding young people to make rap since the beginning of the 2000s. In his opinion, rap is preventive youth work.

Aaro Valtanen23, and Simon Sissonen, 19, spin in circles in the studio, read rhymes on the phone screen and mumble. The index fingers tap the air to the rhythm.

The point should be rapped. Director of the Kipinä studio of the Youth Activity Center in Itäkeskus Mats Takila, 52, has given the task. Yes, you can make a whole song in half an hour.

“Isn’t it?”

After all, you don’t have to make the beat yourself. It is managed by young producers Veeti Muukkonen18, and Cristal Flores24.

Takila sits in an armchair and follows along.

If In the past decades, in Helsinki, he has dreamed of a career as a rapper, and has probably been in contact with Takila.

Takila’s students over the years include Pyhimys, Mikael Gabriel, Ville Galle, Mäk Gälis, Lukas Leon, Heikki Kuula and Hassan Maikal.

“There have been so many trains that now I don’t even remember who all have been there.”

Takila has been guiding young people to make music since 1993. That’s when Takila started Taidetalo Narri as a janitor. Little by little, he started teaching the young people who visited there how to play the guitar and make music in the studio.

Mats Takila has been teaching young people to make music for 30 years.

Since the beginning of the millennium, Takila has focused on rap. He ran a rap studio in Hape, a youth activity center located in Sörnäis, and in 2007, Takila co-founded the Helsinki Freedom Records record community (HFR) of the city’s youth affairs center.

HFR released records, but they didn’t want to call it a record label because they thought it sounded too commercial. Rather, the purpose was to act as a springboard for young artists into the music world.

The founders ended up talking about community.

Community the principles are still the same, but the name has changed. Today it is Helsinki Unity Music.

“We are the missing step between the demo artist and the record company. Let’s push artists into the big world,” says Takila.

The community has studios in seven youth centers: Itäkeskus, Herttoniemi, Kannelmäki, Arabia, Harju, Pikku Huopalahti and Munkkiniemi.

The studios can be used by anyone between the ages of 13 and 25. You can book a free appointment online.

The equipment of Kipinä’s Mummola studio is at the level of a professional studio, says Mats Takila.

The equipment of the studios varies. In Pikku Huopalahti, at least based on the pictures, a studio means a black leather sofa, a large oriental rug, a table, a computer, speakers and a microphone.

Itäkeskus’ youth center has three studios, Kellari, Mummola and Puukkopaja. The latter two were opened in 2021. According to Takila, Mummola is the flagship of the studios. The equipment is at the same level as a professional studio.

“Or much higher.”

The devices of all the studios of the record community have the same programs and user interfaces.

“When you leave Puukkopaja, you can continue there later or go to Kannelmäki, Pikku Huopalahti, Arabia or…”

At the moment, Takila directs his work partner Heikki Anttonen with a total of about 70 young people. Some rap or sing, some produce or play instruments.

They practice seriously and want to make music a profession, says Takila. Young adults who have been attending the studio for a long time can use the studios independently.

Young people also visit the studios to hang out. These young people can manage to practice making music a couple of times. Then they disappear.

“They notice that no one makes that music for them,” says Aaro Valtanen.

Aaro Valtanen and Simon Sissonen met in the stands of the Idols finale in 2018. Both had come to see the rapper Leo Luthando.

Luthando was Valtanen’s friend. Sissonen didn’t know either of them.

“Aaro and I talked on the stands,” says Sissonen.

Both had previously listened to a lot of Finnish rap. Elast, Gettomasa, JVG.

Valtanen had written rhymes when he was younger. He and Sissonen only got excited about rapping properly after Idols. Sissonen says that Leo Luthando made rapping look easy.

“I didn’t say anything at the time, but I wondered if I should start rapping too. I didn’t know where to find a studio until I heard that it was here,” says Sissonen.

Aaro Valtanen reads rhymes on his phone screen and raps.

Valtanen also thought in the audience that he could rap too. He started practicing at home and made a few songs on Soundcloud with his friend. Soon they were playing their music to a record label.

The songs weren’t good, Valtanen says now. But they didn’t know what a good song is like.

“They said there that the beginning is good, but it might be worth going to Happe to practice.”

Valtanen works in marketing. Sissonen is studying merchandising and is doing an internship at his nearby Lidl.

Earlier, both dreamed of a career as a professional athlete. As a teenager, Valtanen played soccer and floorball. However, the bulging disc in the back ruined the dream.

“After that, I didn’t really fit into the top teams anymore, when I didn’t play for a year.”

Sissonen wanted to be a racing driver. He has liked the formula “for as long as he can remember”.

“I’ve driven a go-kart a couple of times.”

They haven’t had any other clear dreams for the future. Now they hope that one day they could get enough money from rap that they wouldn’t have to do other jobs.

They rap about their own lives. Sissonen has made a song about why he was once adopted to Finland.

When Valtanen tells acquaintances about his plans, the dream of a rapper’s career is sometimes wondered at.

“That they don’t talk about anything but violence, drugs and women.”

Discourse of rap lyrics is not new, but in recent years it has taken on a new twist. The public has talked about the connection between music and the fact that serious violent crime among young people has increased.

In Sweden, many of the country’s most popular young rappers are – or were, some of them have died – caught up in the cycle of gang revenge. The youth center in Rinkeby, where young people involved in gangs made music, was closed. Swedish reporter Diamant Salihu writes on the subject in his book on gang conflict in Sweden Until everyone dies.

Artists were no longer bystanders, but an important part of the psychological warfare between gangs. In their music videos, they posed with familiar characters about gang conflict and rapped about killing opponents. They also committed crimes, for which they then tired verses.

It seems that even in Finland in 2021, the cycle of revenge by street gangs took rounds of rap songs in which the opposite side was barked at.

“I think that what is at the moment in in rap and hip-hop, there is a gangsta culture,” says Valtanen.

He thinks that the events must be real in order to rap about them. He and Sissonen say that they don’t rap about violence.

“That doesn’t belong in my life,” says Valtanen.

In Valtanen’s opinion, in recent years some subgenres of Finnish rap have been influenced by Swedish gangsta rap, or more precisely drill rap. But he does not see a direct connection between the increased violent crime among young people and rap.

“Has the idealization of violence generally become more common? A culture that is not only linked to hip hop?”

Cristal Flores and Veeti Muukkonen make the beat.

Producer Cristal Flores is sitting in an armchair in the studio.

Flores became interested in making music in Hape at the end of 2019. A few years earlier, he had moved from Vihti to Helsinki after his high school studies. High school was left unfinished, and it was difficult to be alone in Helsinki. Flores didn’t know anyone and didn’t know what to do with his life.

At first, Flores learned to play the piano, but gradually also the basics of recording and working in the studio. He had time to train at Hape for a few months, until the youth facilities were closed due to the corona pandemic. In the end, suffering from indoor air problems, Happi and his studio closed their doors permanently.

“ “Life could have gone completely differently.”

After the restrictions were eased, Flores moved to make music for the Kipinä studios that were opened during the corona period. There he started producing music and got to know young people who eventually became his friends.

“Life could have gone completely differently. When there is a school dropout and there is no dune. What would you have been driven to do?”

“If there’s nothing, what do you do?” Flores asks.

Mats Takila got the qualification of a youth counselor after working for five years.

Often we just talk in the studio. Some young people don’t have a single adult in their lives to talk to, Takila says.

In the studio, we talk a lot about music, but sometimes the topics are personal and serious, “really deep”.

Takila thinks that music guidance in youth centers is preventive youth work. He says that he has met several young people at the studios, whom music has helped to get back on their feet.

Takila would like the public to talk more about rap’s preventive effect as well. He says that rap is a low-threshold music hobby. You can download free beats from the Internet that you can rap to.

“Think about what it takes if you want to start playing the violin,” says Takila.

On the other hand, the ease of making rap can also be a challenge for youth centers. Many young people have instruments in their bedrooms with which they can make music: computers, microphones, mixing devices.

In Takila’s opinion, music studios in youth centers must offer young people something that they don’t have in their own bedrooms: guidance and networks.

“Why should youth center operations be a chore? Why can’t we be goal-oriented?”

I’m rigging the task given to young music makers begins to be completed. The beat was born in the quarter, and now it’s Valtanen and Sissonen’s turn to rap.

Valtanen steps in front of the microphone first.

“I’m the hardest partyer in town, and there’s no way to keep these parties quiet. In the studio, we spend days on grain data, then on the track we strip with fury,” he raps.

Next is Sissonen’s turn. He fumbles for his words and stops rapping a few times. He wants to record the parts again.

“When I’m in a mood on the weekends, I practice music and it doesn’t end there,” Sissonen says into the mic.

“Good flow”, Takila encourages from the armchair.

The song is ready in 35 minutes.