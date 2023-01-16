Youth care workers are in shock after a 26-year-old colleague was killed this weekend in Emmen during a stabbing in a family home. “Everyone wants to know: does this have to do with the dramatic state of youth care?”

The hard figures have long been on the table: eight out of ten employees in youth care are confronted with aggression. Only 4 percent report violence. This weekend there was the sad news from Emmen, where a 26-year-old supervisor of a family home of youth care institution Yorneo was stabbed to death. A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards in Emmen. Later that evening, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in the municipality of Meppel. His description had previously been distributed by the police.

As far as FNV director Maaike van der Aar knows, this is the first time that an employee of a youth care institution has been fatally injured at work. “Our members are in shock. We don’t know exactly what happened yet, but I notice that they also make a direct link to the state of the sector, as I do myself. On the one hand there is the mind, which says: we have to see what happened here. The perpetrator can also be a passerby. On the other hand, the emotion, which says that the situation within youth care is not tenable.” See also RKI: Seven-day incidence continues to fall

Other work through aggression

This has been talked about for years. The sector is empty due to poor working conditions. One of the reasons for choosing absenteeism or even another job is aggression. In many places there is also understaffing, which causes high work pressure. For example, youth protectors have to deal with a caseload that is twice as high as it should be.

A question that employees therefore ask themselves is why a girl from the family home raised the alarm outside the home. She was taken care of in a cafe after she stood screaming in front of the building, and according to RTV Drenthe cried, “They killed her.” Was there perhaps no one inside to sound the alarm? “But the sector also wonders whether a campaign such as ‘Hands off aid workers’ is actually also about us,” says Van der Aar. And emphatically the question: can this also happen to me? See also The death of Socrates

Emergency services at youth care institution Yorneo, where a person died in a stabbing incident. © ANP



Code black

“Ultimately we have to wait and see what happened, and then ask whether we are doing enough,” says Van der Aar. But she can actually answer that question without waiting. The current ‘code black’ in which youth care finds itself not only ensures that young people get off badly, but also makes employees vulnerable.

“A recommendation shows that training and education can provide the greatest benefit in tackling aggression. I can say that not much has happened in that area. It causes anger and impotence, already now, because we are not listened to, we are consistently ignored when we say that there is code black in youth care.”

Meanwhile, youth care employees share a black screen on LinkedIn, with one word: silent. Thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the young woman who lost her life at work. “You can see a reaction from employees themselves.” But the union believes that in any case the position of employees in the sector that is under fire should be looked at. “Ultimately, we should not remain silent.” In youth care, something needs to be done to improve the situation. See also Brazil wins its 1st vanilla germplasm bank

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: