We find ourselves at a critical moment in history, facing unprecedented global challenges that threaten life on our planet and the well-being of its inhabitants. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is a map agreed upon by the entire international community to achieve a more just, equitable and sustainable future. However, as we approach the halfway point of this decade of action, we must face a harsh reality: we are lagging behind in achieving the SDGs, and the clocks are ticking. We have only seven years to achieve what we promised.

The SDGs are much more than just goals. They represent a shared vision of a world in which poverty and hunger are eradicated, where quality education is guaranteed, where gender equality is promoted and our planet is protected from the ravages of climate change. They are our commitment to present and future generations, and our roadmap to address the most pressing issues of our time.

But for now we are not complying and we are late. Half of the 140 goals established to meet the SDGs are far or very far from following the desired trajectory, according to the Report on the Sustainable Development Goals 2023 of the United Nations. Furthermore, more than 30% of these goals have not made any progress, and some have even shown a regression compared to 2015. Consequently, only 12% are on track.

This especially affects the younger generations. Currently, there are 1.2 billion young people aged 15 to 24, 16% of the world’s population.By 2030, deadline for the SDGs, it is estimated that the number of young people will have increased by 7%, thus reaching almost 1.3 billion. The challenges are enormous, because these generations demand better opportunities and more fair, equitable and progressive solutions in their societies. But to do this, we must urgently address the world’s great challenges, which are those that in turn affect them: access to education, health, employment, the climate crisis and gender equality.

Youth represents a promise of a better future, but only if we guarantee them a present with opportunities and the necessary conditions for them to prosper.

Youth are the driving force behind innovation, creativity and social change. It represents a promise of a better future, but only if we guarantee them a present with opportunities and the necessary conditions for it to prosper. The SDGs are crucial to ensuring a promising future for youth, as they address fundamental challenges that directly affect this generation.

For this reason, world leaders must reaffirm their commitment to the SDGs and allocate the necessary resources for their implementation. This includes investment in quality education, youth employment programs and concrete measures to address climate change. It is also essential to prioritize technical and vocational training, because this will prepare young people for the jobs of the future and provide them with the necessary skills to contribute to sustainable development.

At the center of all the rethinking must be youth, but the group must also actively participate in decision-making and the implementation of policies related to the SDGs. Their voices and perspectives are fundamental to the success of this agenda that must collect their demands and proposals.

Multisectoral alliances cannot be missing either. Implementing the SDGs requires collaboration between governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations and civil society.

We must use this period as an opportunity to accelerate our efforts and renew our commitment to a sustainable future. The SDG summit held this week must be a true turning point and correct the historical injustices that underpin the international financial system so that the most vulnerable countries have the opportunity to achieve a better future. We cannot afford to leave anyone behind.

Alberto Casado He is director of Action Help Advocacy.

