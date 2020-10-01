Youth Authorities say infections are now spreading at youth parties, a tone that blames students wonders: “Is it thought we have no self-control”

In the media has been reported in recent days about the increased proportion of coronavirus infections in those under 30 years of age. In August – September, the largest group of infections was among those aged 20–29, with about half of the infections diagnosed.

Health officials have called for young people and students to stay at home instead of bars.

Government announced on Wednesday to limit restaurant opening hours. Restaurant entrepreneurs interviewed by HS by however, the restrictions do not work, as young people do not stop partying but move on to home parties where the spread of the virus is more difficult to trace.

Youth research docent Sofia Laine think young people are now in a strange and challenging situation. Suddenly, as pioneers, they should be able to live a new corona-safe way in a phase of life that traditionally involves a lot of togetherness and fun.

According to Laine, already in the spring, survey results were published, which showed that young people suffer from loneliness more than other age groups. He says other students, peers, are an important part of growing towards adulthood, and there should be encounters in everyday life as well.

“Studying should also include getting to know a peer group and spending time with them. The search for identity together with peers. Now there are hardly any encounters. It increases pressure, fragility, a sense of loneliness and insecurity, ”says Laine.

Wave points out that not all young people and young adults can be bundled together. Not everyone organizes cottage parties and celebrates in large groups for the morning. Some of the young people are conscientious and already stressed from stressful studies. Corona time only increases the load.

Laine hopes for mercy and compassion for everyone, including young people. According to him, even in exceptional times, it should be possible to strengthen young people’s faith in the future and interaction with adults and peers.

“And to enable young people to experience in life the joy, carefree and fun of being and doing with friends,” Laine says.

“Different ages need different solutions to this new normal that we are all trying to learn to live in a corona pandemic marathon. Young people need to be consulted and involved in planning new solutions. They themselves certainly have a lot to say about what would work for them. ”

HS asked two of those who started their college studies this fall what they think of their unusual fall.

20 years old Iines Joronen moved to Helsinki from Parikkala two months ago after university studies. He began his studies at the University of Helsinki’s degree program in social change.

Joronen says that he has been waiting so hard for the start of his studies that the freshman autumn has been positive throughout despite the exceptional circumstances. Restrictions have been reflected in student events that have either been canceled or held outdoors instead of indoors.

“It may have flattened the atmosphere a bit. It feels like you may not have lived the freshman autumn that is talked about a lot. The evenings are over for a short time and there haven’t been so many parties, ”says Joronen.

“But maybe it can’t end up worrying about things you don’t know you will miss.”

In the metropolis started studying information and communication technology engineering this autumn Pauliina Tuominen, 22, shares Joronen ‘s views. When he came to college, he has heard what the events of the fall might have been like.

“There will be a feeling that from now I’m missing out on,” says Tuominen.

Metropolia has tried to offer first-year students as much contact teaching as possible. Tuominen has also been mostly in contact teaching, but there have been distance days about once a week.

“We may have transferred hours to the network even at short notice,” Tuominen says.

According to Joronen and Tuominen, handicrafts have been offered at student events and the organizers have informed about the importance of safety gaps, among other things. However, both admit that in the heat of the party, the safety intervals have been forgotten. However, they believe that young people know how to stay away from events if they have symptoms.

Young people and news coverage of students has given Iines Jorone a dichotomous mood. On the other hand, statistics clearly show that infection rates have increased among young adults, so they themselves have a place to look in the mirror. However, according to him, no generalizations can be made for all young people not to follow the recommendations.

“It’s unfortunate to be indifferent, but I have an understanding that in freshman autumn you want to get to know people. When there are fewer events anyway, you want to make the most of them. Maybe it should be done in some other way than going to bars. ”

The message from the authorities has at times seemed a little derogatory.

“Is it thought that we have no self-control over partying or that we don’t have a normal sense in the head. But personally, I’m not offended because that’s what that post is based on. Our part cannot be completely washed away, ”says Joronen.

Joronen also sees that emphasizing the involvement of young people can increase students’ vigilance in tackling the epidemic.

“I claim that we have been aware in the past, but yes, the news of mass exposures is arousing.”

Pauliina Tuominen has also experienced the message received through the news negatively.

“The way things are presented has been surprisingly guilty. That this is the fault of young people and students when they don’t know how to keep safety gaps and run around late at night in bars. However, there are a lot of young people who respect the recommendations, ”says Tuominen.

“There is no need to express it so that the situation is entirely our fault.”

Although the beginning of his studies has been overshadowed by abnormal conditions, Joronen feels that he has succeeded in establishing new human relationships. He shares his praise with his tutors who have made sure that the new students are grouped together. However, distance learning has its own dangers.

“It can easily happen that you only freeze at home if building relationships is only dependent on school things,” says Joronen.

Tuominen, on the other hand, is originally from Helsinki, so he does not need to adapt to his city of study. Yet he underlines the importance of new relationships and notes that it is difficult to create them without events.

“At school, we’re studying, we haven’t come to class to discuss each other’s backgrounds. We have experienced that events are the only opportunity where we can get to know each other as people. When events are canceled, getting to know each other is pretty superficial, ”says Tuominen.

According to Joronen and Tuominen, future restrictions on bar openings will not change the daily lives of them or their fellow students, when there is no reason to go to bars in the absence of events.

“But I understand that if even a small group of people at the evening party is wondering if they still want a bar, then they probably won’t go there if the doors are closed earlier,” Joronen says.

“I understand the limitations and I am with them just fine.”