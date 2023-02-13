Suspect threw a bomb through the window of a public school in Monte Mor; I had material alluding to Nazism

A 17-year-old youth was arrested after an attempted bomb attack on a school in Monte Mor, in the interior of São Paulo, on the morning of this Monday (13.Feb.2023). The case was registered in a public school with about 300 students that worked for early childhood education during the morning.

According to information released by the São Paulo Military Police, the young man threw a homemade bomb through the school window. The artifact exploded in a toilet bowl, but no one was injured. At least one other explosion was also recorded.

With the suspect, a small axe, a toy firearm and material alluding to Nazism, such as a bracelet with a swastika, were seized.

Gallons of gasoline and nails were also found next to the young man, in addition to other small homemade bombs.



Disclosure/Municipal Guard Arrested suspect wore a bracelet with a swastika

As found out Power360, the young man was a former student of the state school that worked in the afternoon at the unit. The building was divided between the State of São Paulo and the municipality of Monte Mor. From the afternoon period, it worked for high school students.

The suspect’s computer was seized and the car used in the crime was located by police in the region. The school underwent expertise and the case is being registered at the Monte Mor Police Station, where an investigation will be opened. Policing around the school was intensified.

In a note, the City Hall of Monte Mor stated that the case is isolated and there are no reports of other attacks on schools in the municipality. The Municipal Guard also informed that it is mobilizing agents in other teaching units in the region.