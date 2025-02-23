“We don’t have time to lose, the countdown has started.” María Jesús Montero is already formally the general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia after her coronation this weekend as leader of the most numerous federation of the party. The XV Regional Congress of the Andalusian Socialists held in Armilla (Granada) has given the Official starting gun to a year and a half campaign that will conclude with the 2026 regional electionsin which Sevillian will try to snatch the Board to Juanma Moreno, now with an absolute majority just worn after six years in the government.

This is revealed by the surveys to which, however, Montero is convinced that he will turn around. “We are going to recover the trust of the Andalusians to return to San Telmo and win the Junta de Andalucía”has also assured the first vice president of the Government, Minister of Finance and Deputy Secretary General of the PSOE in a conclave in which, above all, the socialists have emphasized the mood they lost in 2018, when the PP dislodged them from The Board.

Montero will continue to exercise all his positions in Madrid, while claiming his own “a lot of work and much effort” to defend the acronym of the PSOE “in each corner and in each square.” Less than a week after Andalusia’s day, The new Andalusian leader has raised the green and white flag and has loaded in her intervention against Moreno and the PP, which he has accused of “not doing Na of Na“For the community.

“The right has never believed in Andalusia,” Montero reiterated, who has warned the leader of the PP-A to “have ended the time to go on tiptoe due to the problems of the Andalusians” and to “live from the income” Of what, he said, the Government of Spain does for the community. And he has launched a clear warning: “That they prepare, the PSOE is strong, united and wants” and “go out to win” the regional and “then the municipal”.

Surrounded by the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who has said that it is the “lighthouse of social democracy in Europe”, Montero has assured that the PSOE-A “is here to improve the life of most people, not the minority that dictates their interest on the right”that “he has never believed in the ability of this land to access public services, boost employment, modernize our field and have the ability to turn the map.” “If I go out to win, we all go out to win and we do it up, strongly, with desire, with enthusiasm and project, trusting that we have the majority and will give us the victory,” concluded the general secretary of the PSOE-A .

Of her, Sánchez has assured in her closing speech of the conclave, who is “a tireless worker, a relentless negotiator, a woman with convictions, from the left, who when something proposes, succeeds.” And he said he had not found “neither inside or outside the government a policy of its size.” Besides, He has slipped that it was Montero herself who proposed to be a general secretary of the PSOE-A. The president has also had words of “gratitude” for Juan Espadas, who “has worked as the one most” and has been “loyal like the one.” “You have my respect and my consideration,” said the former mayor of Seville, who left his position to pilot Andalusians after the 2018 shock.

Chaves, Zarrías and several ministers

After almost four years of “journey in the desert”, as the Andalusian president Manuel Chaves said on Saturday, the PSOE-A initiates a new stage with a renewed team, in which Montero wanted to integrate all the currents of the party, Susanists and swordsmenand with a dome that combines the youth of the Huelva Parliamentary María Márquez, vice -secretary general, with the veteran of Francisco Rodríguez, mayor of Dos Hermanas and now secretary of Organization of the Andalusian Socialists.

For the Armilla Congress they have paraded Many heavyweights of the party, at the national and Andalusian level. There have been several ministers who in these three days have accompanied Montero (Óscar Puente, Isabel Rodríguez, Luis Planas, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Félix Bolaños, Óscar López or Pilar Alegría), in addition to former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who opened the appointment.

Other key figures of Andalusian socialism have also done so, in what has been the definitive rehabilitation of those who were once convicted of the case of the ERE. José Antonio Griñán and Manuel Chaves, who has left in one of the agoras of Congress, have not lacked the appointment. Nor this same Sunday, sitting in the second row, Magdalena Álvarez and Gaspar Zarrías.