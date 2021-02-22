Munir Rahmeh (Sharjah)

Youth Al-Ahly grabbed the pass to the President’s Cup final for the 12th time in its history, by beating Bani Yas with a goal scored by Igor Jesus in the 73rd minute, during the Gold Square match that was held today, Monday, at the Sharjah Club stadium.

On the other hand, Al-Samawi’s career stopped at the semi-finals, affected by the numerical shortage, after Joao Wesner and Khamis Salih Ismail were sent off, as he completed the match with nine players.

The match was exciting and of a high degree of parity, especially in the first half, when the two teams shared control of playing and creating opportunities, with the advantage of “Al-Samawi”, who succeeded in reaching goalkeeper Majid Nasser, but the “video technology” canceled the goal for infiltration.

In the second half, the balance of power changed on the stadium, after the dismissal of Joao Wesner, the Bani Yas player in the 55th minute, as the “Knights” dominated the course of the match, taking advantage of the “heavenly” retreat to the defense, so that Igor Jesus succeeded in scoring the goal with a header in the 73rd minute. And Bani Yas’s problems deepened by expelling Khamis Saleh Ismail, leaving the team technically and morally affected, while the “Knights” ended the meeting with great concentration, reaching the final match of the Emirati football wedding.