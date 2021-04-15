Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

The youth of Al-Ahly settled for a “orphan” point at the opening of their Asian tournament, when they tied with the independence of Tajikistan without goals, at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, in the first round of the Group A competitions in the group stage. In the second match, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Ajmak of Uzbekistan also tied 2-2, leaving each team with a point on the first day of the tournament. Returning to the Al-Ahly youth match and the independence of Tajikistan, the “Knights” dominated the course of the first half, to impose control over the events of the meeting, but he missed many opportunities to score, most notably Igor Jesus’s pass to Yahya Al-Ghassani in the 22nd minute, but the latter shot over the goal, alone. Carlos Eduardo in the 45th minute, however, slowed down and allowed the defense to step in and save the day. On the other hand, the Tajik team settled for defensive roles, with some counterattacks, which did not pose any danger to goalkeeper Majid Nasser, and in the second half, Mahdi Ali entered both Ahmed Al-Attas, Abdullah and Saeed Ahmed, with the aim of activating the offensive performance. The agglomeration of the opponent and the closure of the ports, deprived the players of “Al-Fursan” from creating dangerous opportunities and reaching the net, and Tajikistan’s independence would almost achieve a surprise had it not been for the skill of Majid Nasser in countering a powerful shot inside the penalty area, the match would end in a goalless draw.