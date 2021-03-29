Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The percentage of social entrepreneurs who own a medium to high activity is about 80% of the total social entrepreneurs participating in providing products and services that contribute to supporting the efforts of the social sector in the country, while the percentage of young people in the age group ranging from 18 to 34 years 47% of social entrepreneurs.

This came, according to the results of a report prepared by a university in the Emirates in cooperation with the Community Contributions Authority “Ma’an” and “HSBC” Bank, on social entrepreneurship and expectations regarding the development of social enterprises in the coming years.

According to the report, 56% of operational entrepreneurs and 52% of emerging social entrepreneurs expected their growth in the next 5 years, while the number of employees in emerging social enterprises reached 5 or more employees per institution, representing 43% of the total establishments. Volunteers in emerging institutions to about 25%.

The report indicated that social entrepreneurs have a level of education equivalent to that of commercial entrepreneurs, with 25% of new entrepreneurs and 35% of social operational entrepreneurs having higher education.

During the last period, the Ma’an Authority launched the Ma’an Incubator and the Social Accelerator, which aims to support and develop emerging social entrepreneurship. Ma’an provided support until the end of last year to 30 startups in the social sector through the Social Incubator Program, with a support value that exceeded 6 million dirhams, to establish influential institutions that work to meet social needs in Abu Dhabi, understand the needs of society, in addition to enabling new projects to enter the sector.

Since its launch, the social incubation program has succeeded in empowering budding entrepreneurs, by giving them the opportunity to develop their innovative ideas and transform them into social projects, by providing funding, guidance, office space, business experience and access to investors, as the incubator addressed a number of issues, including services for people of determination. Finding solutions to mental health, family cohesion, and environmental challenges.

The last period witnessed the launch of a group of social institutions, which began to provide their services to the beneficiaries, and the coming period will witness the launch of more institutions that supply the social sector and enhance the role of the third sector in supporting the state’s current efforts in various sectors.