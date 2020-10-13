The Senegalese singer and composer echoes traditional African music by collaborating with artists from around the world.

Youssou N’dour is one of the nine new members of the prestigious Royal Swedish Academy of Music. The Senegalese artist was presented as a “innovator” traditional West African music.

Youssou N’dour, the first African to join this prestigious institution founded in the 18th century, is proud to join theRoyal Swedish Academy of Music. The Senegalese singer and songwriter, who makes traditional African music resonate all over the world, welcomes this “promotion” with humility and considers her as “one more step” for Africa, he says on his Facebook page.

Youssou N’dour is one of the five foreign members who entered the Swedish Academy alongside the American conductor Kent Nagano or even the French harpsichordist and conductor Emmanuelle Haïm, underlines APS, the Senegalese news agency. The Senegalese author and composer, presented as “an innovator” of West African music, has been praised for having developed contemporary music based on a traditional musical heritage.

With his group Super Etoile de Dakar, the king of Mbalax (Wolof name of a musical genre) made popular Senegalese music known by collaborating with great artists from around the world such as Peter Gabriel (Shaking The Tree), Paul Simon (Diamonds On the Soles of Her Shoes), Wiclef Jean (How come), Neneh Cherry (Seven Seconds), and many others.

The nine new members of the Academy, four Swedish and five foreigners, including Youssou N’dour (Royal Swedish Academy of Music)

This is not the first time that the engaged artist, who was Minister of Culture in Senegal, has been recognized for his music and his talent. Youssou N’dour has already received numerous international awards such as the Polar Music Prize in Sweden, or Praemium Imperiale considered the “Nobel for the arts” in Japan.