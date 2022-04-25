Youssef Taghi, a former lawyer and cousin of Ridouan Taghi, has mainly tried to ‘pause things, slow things down’ and took a ‘wait and see attitude’. “I tried to de-escalate things.” He said this during a new preliminary hearing on Monday. He is suspected of having participated as a lawyer in an attempt to escape Ridouan Taghi.

