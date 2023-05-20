Money changer and Lava Jato whistleblower claims that the Federal Police used irregular wiretaps to monitor him in prison in 2014

Former money changer and Lava Jato whistleblower, Alberto Youssef, claimed to have recently obtained new evidence that the Federal Police (Federal Police) used an illegal wiretap to monitor him in prison in Curitiba. The recordings would have been made in 2014. The information is from Look.

At the time, Youssef showed the irregular wiretaps located in his cell, which resulted in the official complaint. The PF stated that the wiretaps found in the jail were old and deactivated.

Now, 9 after the 1st complaint, the former money changer said he had gained access to the audios arising from the irregular wiretaps. With the information, he will ask the Federal Court to annul the plea agreement and the convictions he received.

Caught and released 2 times in 1 day

On March 21 of this year, the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region) granted a habeas corpus injunction to Youssef, which revoked the preventive detention determined the day before by Judge Eduardo Appio, the new person responsible for Operation Lava Jato.

About 1 hour later, Appio issued a new preventive arrest warrant based on information provided by the Federal Revenue Service. And, later, the TRF granted a 2nd injunction with a request for release, justifying that nothing has changed since the 1st injunction.

In his 1st prison decree, the judge stated that the former money changer would not have returned the amounts from which he benefited illegally. In addition, he failed to report data about his current address to Justice.

According to Appio, the agreement signed at the time of the Operation has nothing to do with the procedure presented by the Federal Revenue Service. The federal judge Marcelo Malucelli, who granted the habeas corpus, argues, in the 1st injunction, that the arrest decree was “illegal” because it was carried out without a request from the Federal Public Ministry, contrary to the provisions of the Penal Code.