The goal of the Algerian national team player, Youssef Belaili, was the most prominent scene in this historic meeting, and perhaps in the Arab championship as a whole, after he decided to surprise the Moroccan goalkeeper Anas Al-Zeniti with a missile he fired from the borders of the midfield circle.

And last October, Blaili scored a similar goal with his Qatari team, Qatar, in the local league competition, in his meeting against Al Gharafa.

In recent years, Blaili has reserved his special place among the list of the most prominent Arab players, but behind this success is a touching story worth mentioning, entitled “An Algerian hero who does not know the impossible.”

brilliance start

Belaili started his football career in the youth categories at MC Oran before he got the opportunity to appear with the first team of Al-Borg in the 2009-2010 season, in which he played only 4 matches, before deciding to sign for MC Oran for two seasons, and participating with him in 47 games, during which he scored 16 a target.

The emergence of Blaili’s star in the local league drew the attention of Tunisia’s Esperance, who requested his inclusion in exchange for 350 thousand euros, to sign Blaili in 2012, on his transfer contract to the Tunisian champion for a period of 3 years.

Belaili played 55 matches in the Esperance shirt during two seasons, during which he scored 10 goals, to return again to the Algerian league in the 2014-2015 season through the gate of the Union of the Capital, where he emerged in an unprecedented way, and participated in 41 games, during which he scored 13 goals in locally and continental places.

dark tunnel

In 2015, at the age of 24, Blaili was walking regularly towards being a distinguished star in the game, but he fell into the doping trap, to be punished with a 4-year ban, before the penalty was reduced to only two years.

Before the Algerian Federation met against Mouloudia El Elma in the group stage of the African champions, medical examinations proved that Blaili had used the stimulant drug “cocaine”, and the young player was represented at the time before the medical committee of the Algerian Football Association.

Blaili admitted to doping, forfeiting his right to a second test as permitted by law, and was banned from participating in all domestic and international competitions.

Everyone thought that Blaili was over, like many players whose recklessness caused the loss of their talent, but the Algerian refused to end his story in this shocking way.

back to fight

The biggest challenge for Bailey during this difficult period was to maintain his hopes of playing football again, and to maintain his physical fitness, so he began to practice exercises, with an interest in playing the game as an amateur player in order to maintain his touch of the ball and his performance.

After returning from the suspension, Blaili joined the French club Angers in 2017, who only played in his shirt one match, so he started thinking about returning to the Algerian league, except for his former club, Esperance of Tunisia, who obtained his services, after many disputes that occurred between Blaili and the club president. French Said Shaaban.

Blaili knew very well that returning to Esperance was his strongest opportunity to return to the right path and save his career from being lost, to explode his level again, and contribute to crowning the Tunisian team the “African Champions” title twice, the League title twice, in addition to the “Tunisian Super”.

Blaili’s distinguished performance prompted Algeria’s coach, Djamel Belmadi, to use him in the Desert Warriors battalion at the 2019 African Nations Championship, to contribute strongly to Algeria’s victory in the title.

Blaili’s new version attracted the attention of top Arab clubs; He moved to Al-Ahly Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for 3 million euros, in a record deal for Tunisian Esperance.

Blaili was unsuccessful in his experience with Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia, to move to the ranks of Qatar Club in a free transfer deal, and he continues with him so far, contributing 20 goals in 24 matches he played with the Qatari team.

And here is Belaili contributing to the Algerian team’s arrival in the semi-finals of the “Arab Cup”, which will be held in its new dress and with the participation of 16 teams for the first time.

Blaili, 29, can still offer a lot on the field, but he set an example in escaping the dark tunnel and fighting for success, replacing sad lines with happy ones at the end of the story.