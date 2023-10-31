The visual disability that Tunisian Youssef Ben Daoud was born with did not constitute an obstacle to him in pursuing his life and achieving his dreams. The 10-year-old student was able to extract the light from books, winning the title of the Arab Reading Challenge Championship in the People of Determination category, defeating more than 22 thousand students, both male and female, in the Arab world. The People of Determination category was the new addition to the seventh session of the challenge, and it reflected the initiative’s keenness to pay attention to this category and give them the opportunity to prove their worth.

Youssef bin Daoud expressed his joy in winning the title, and said to “Emirates Al-Youm”: “I feel very happy about winning the challenge championship, especially since I had been following it in previous tournaments and I aspired to participate, because I have been fond of reading since my childhood, especially since I discovered the importance of reading and how it nourishes the minds. These are not just slogans that are said, but rather a reality that I have touched through my personal experience. Reading is capable of building the mind, conscience, and feelings and making a person sound in reason, belief, faith, and science.

Youssef pointed out that he received support directly from his mother, explaining that it was his mother who enabled him to overcome the difficulties related to his visual impairment, thanks to reading and education, dedicating winning the title to his mother and his country, Tunisia. Youssef sent a message to those of his generation who do not include reading in their daily schedule, saying: “There is no doubt that we live in an abundance of everything, which does not leave room for free time, but reading deserves to be given time and for books to be committed to memory.” As for Youssef’s ambitions, they are many, and he summarized them by saying: “My first and most important wish is joy in my mother’s heart and to see the smile on her face, and I aspire to leave my mark on people and those around them.” He pointed out that the most important basic source of success and happiness is for a person to be satisfied with who he is, as difference is neither an obstacle nor an obstacle, but rather it is the incentive to prove existence and difference.

Youssef’s mother, Awatif Bin Daoud, spoke about her son’s victory and her support for him, and said: “Youssef has loved reading since he was young, and he asks for my help when he is unable to read the story carefully. I used to help him and teach him at home.” She expressed her happiness with Youssef winning the challenge, especially since participating in this competition represented a transitional stage in Youssef’s life, as his personality changed a lot thanks to reading, as well as his treatment of others, and he became more mature.

Awatif pointed out that Youssef was born suffering from severe visual impairment, but she refused to enroll him in a special school for the blind, as his sister suffers from complete loss of sight and faced many challenges due to the distance of the school from home. She indicated that she wanted to become a mother and a teacher for her son, as she worked hard to keep Youssef close to her, and began teaching him all the educational subjects, including mathematics, Arabic, and French, after taking the content of these educational subjects from the school.

Awatif sent a message to every family that has a child from the category of people of determination, not to make the child feel that there is something he is missing, as the child has the ability to integrate into society and succeed in his mission. The real disability is the intellectual disability, not the physical disability, and this category is characterized by intelligence and distinctive abilities that enable them to reach to higher ranks in society.

• The visual disability that Youssef bin Daoud was born with did not constitute an obstacle to him in pursuing his life and achieving his dreams.