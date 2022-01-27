Legal Adviser Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif confirmed that the UAE enjoys great information security protection that succeeded in countering the electronic attacks that government websites may be exposed to, in an attempt by some who call themselves “hackers”, with the aim of blackmailing by breaching the data system and seizing some documents. For example, and compromising on it, especially if it affects the safety and security of any country, or they want to prove the fragility and ease of penetration of the information systems of such ministries or agencies or even the state security system with the intention of embarrassing.

Al-Sharif pointed out that some “hackers” do these actions out of defiance, play and tampering, and to prove that they are heroes in this field, or perhaps one of them has some psychological illnesses that make him do this work, on the grounds that he proves to himself that he is strong, and this does not excuse him from Punishment never, and some of these “hackers” work for organizations and agendas, and perhaps a state hostile to any other party or country.

Al-Sharif confirmed during yesterday’s episode, one of the episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today”, through its platforms, to shed light on the newly issued laws, that the Emirati legislator, through the rumor law, addressed the crimes of “hackers” and stressed the penalties for their malicious attempts, as he decided that it was merely penetrating the information systems. For state institutions, the penalty shall be temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than 200,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, but if this breach causes damage, destruction, suspension of work, or disruption of a website, electronic information system, information network, or means Information technology, cancellation, deletion, destruction, disclosure, damage, alteration, copying, publishing or republishing of any data or information, loss of its confidentiality, or the crime occurred as a result of an electronic attack, the penalty shall be for a period of no less than five years and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than one million and 500 thousand dirhams.

He pointed out that it is noted that the legislator has tightened the penalty in the third paragraph of Article (3) of the Rumors Law, with a temporary imprisonment of no less than seven years.

Al-Sharif highlighted the meaning of temporary imprisonment, that it is from three to 15 years, and when the legislator says “no less than 7 years, for example,” he has raised the ceiling for the minimum prison term so that the judge does not reduce the penalty to this limit, and not more than 15 year, unless there are reasons related to other texts.

He pointed out that the legislator decided in Article (3/3) to stiffen the penalty if the breach was for the purpose of obtaining data or information related to those government agencies stipulated in the first paragraph.

He cautioned the parents “to the importance of taking care of their children’s behavior from some childish movements that could waste the future of one of them, as some of them like to play or be challenged, or they mistakenly think about bargaining with the state. Our state is a strong state, and it cannot bargain with the grace of God. Its leadership, its rulers, and the deterrent laws that are in it.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

