Legal Counsel Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif stated that the legislator in the Rumors Law has tightened the penalty for disabling websites of all kinds, as he decided in Article (4) of this law to be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 500,000 dirhams, and not more than Three million dirhams will be imposed on whoever deliberately causes damage, destruction, suspension or disruption of a website, and the penalty shall be temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than 500,000 dirhams and not more than three million dirhams, if this damage is caused by a banking, media, or health entity. or scientific, especially if the purpose of that is to achieve something illegal.

However, if the damage is to the information systems of a state institution and vital facilities, it is punishable by temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than 500,000 dirhams and not more than three million dirhams, according to the text of Article (5) of the same law.

In episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” on its platforms, Al-Sharif highlighted the seriousness of cybercrime, and the law’s response to rumors, saying, “We hear about cases called the destruction of websites or their suspension for a certain period, or the disruption of a website, information network, or information technology means.” He explained that what is meant by destroying a website is a process by which “hackers” attack a website in the virtual world, and thus this website loses all its commerce, whether it is an electronic commercial website, or if it is a website for a government authority or institution.

He added that the process of returning the website again, building it again, and launching it to the public requires a certain period of time, until the site regains its first state, except for the assumed and real losses, in rebuilding or maintaining this site, launching it and promoting it to people as it was, and the losses incurred in it, Especially if it is a commercial website.

Al-Sharif warned, “of the expected punishment for anyone who tempts himself to harm others or the state and its institutions, especially from some terrorist groups or organizations, because the law in such cases does not show mercy to anyone who wants us evil.”



