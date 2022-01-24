Legal Adviser Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif affirmed that security and peace are among the most important components of life and stability in any society, and that the UAE and its leadership, since the inception of the union, have been keen to establish security and peace in its broad sense, that is, the internal and external security of the state, and the security of everyone who resides on its good land without discrimination based on gender. Or religion, belief, or otherwise, and this manifested itself through the sinning of any act that would prejudice any of that, and the monitoring of deterrent penalties characterized by severity that are commensurate with the act and its effects on society and people.

In the fifth episode within the periodic episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” through its platforms to raise awareness of the newly issued laws, Al-Sharif pointed to the multiplicity of legal texts that guarantee this, especially those crimes committed through electronic means and information technology, which were presented by Decree Law No. 34/2021 regarding combating Rumors and cybercrime.

He mentioned with regard to the crime of creating, managing or supervising a website, or publishing information, programs or ideas that include, aim or call to overthrow, change or seize the system of government, or disrupt the constitution or laws, or oppose any opposition to the basic principles on which the system of government is based using a network. Or an information technology means, the penalty for which is life imprisonment (Article 20), meaning life imprisonment, not 25 years as some think, which is a common mistake, because Article 68 of the Federal Penal Code defines life imprisonment as life imprisonment.

The penalty of life imprisonment is the maximum penalty in the law of rumors and electronic crimes, and the legislator made it a punishment for the crimes we mentioned as crimes against the security of the state and the stability of the ruling system, and not only that because there are other penalties attached to the life imprisonment penalty, such as confiscating crime tools and ordering placing the convict under electronic surveillance or Depriving him of using any information network, and closing the offending website.

Of course, the life imprisonment penalty does not prevent the court, in the case of the gravity of the act or the gravity of the effects of the crime, from passing any more severe punishment that may have been stipulated in any other law such as the Federal Penal Code.

Al-Sharif directed a message to all followers of the seriousness of such crimes, which some may underestimate with words, even if it is in jest, because the security and stability of the state does not accept that it is a subject for that.



