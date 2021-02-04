Ahmed Abdulaziz (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Yousef Al-Otaiba, the country’s ambassador to the United States of America, affirmed that all the steps taken by the UAE confirm its commitment to moving forward in the way of encouraging dialogue of cultures and religions, noting that the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution declaring the fourth of February an International Day of Human Fraternity, a matter that calls for To be proud at the time that the UAE is helping to expand this trend, until it culminated in the allocation of a day for human fraternity that is celebrated by the whole world.

His Excellency Al-Otaiba said in an interview with Al-Ittihad: “I felt proud when I saw the United Nations General Assembly adopt the resolution that was presented under the auspices of the United Arab Emirates calling for declaring the fourth day of February the International Day of Human Fraternity. This day marks the date when His Holiness Pope Francis visited the UAE in 2019 to sign the Document of Human Fraternity, a document that formed a strong statement calling for harmony and understanding between religions.

He added: “This step comes within the framework of the continuous efforts the UAE has been making to encourage integration and tolerance among peoples. The wise leaderships of the Emirates believed, even before the founding of the state, that diversity was a source of strength for society. As we know, the UAE today hosts a diverse human fabric that includes more than 200 nationalities who practice their disparate religious rites side by side in peace and harmony.

His Excellency indicated that during recent months, the UAE, inspired by the call of the Human Fraternity Document for Peaceful Coexistence, began building a “Abrahamic House” in Abu Dhabi, which includes a mosque, a church and a synagogue. Last year, the UAE established diplomatic relations with Israel, and we will host more than 190 countries participating in the Expo in Dubai later this year.

His Excellency Al-Otaiba pointed out that all these steps reinforce the UAE’s commitment to move forward in the path of encouraging dialogue of cultures and religions, and said, “I am pleased to see the benevolent contributions of my country, which are helping to expand this approach until it culminated in the allocation of a day for human fraternity that the whole world will celebrate.”

A global celebration

On the diplomats ’impression after adopting the fourth of February as the Day of Human Fraternity, His Excellency said:“ The fact that the United Nations General Assembly adopted a decision to designate a day for human fraternity shows that our call for peaceful coexistence is accepted and welcomed in all parts of the world. I will not speak on behalf of other diplomats, but I personally felt elated and proud when I saw the broad support for this initiative, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and this day will be a celebration of all that brings us together, individuals and peoples.

Vision for the future

On the future of spreading coexistence and peace globally, His Excellency Al-Otaiba explained, “The UAE has a future vision that supports moderate Islam, empowering women, celebrates diversity, encourages innovation, and welcomes communication between societies around the world. These values ​​are rooted in the components of Emirati society since the establishment of the state in 1971. By serving as a positive role model in the region and beyond, the UAE hopes to see the world someday become more secure and connected. The designation of the International Day of Human Fraternity is an encouraging sign that many nations share our commitment to achieving that vision.

His Excellency affirmed that the “Document of Human Fraternity for World Peace and Peaceful Coexistence” signed by the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, calls on people in all parts of the world to rediscover the noble values ​​that contribute to achieving a safer future for all. The necessity of adherence to those values ​​and principles, and the document invites people of goodwill from the followers of all religions, beliefs and cultures to take care of themselves in order to achieve peace in all parts of the world.

He pointed out that the celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity would provide an opportunity to shed light on the principles stipulated in the Human Fraternity Document and to take care of the commitment to the values ​​it holds. The UAE is satisfied with being a member of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, which is a global committee that works diligently to achieve continuous integration among the world’s societies. A prominent example of that is the Abrahamic House in Abu Dhabi, which bears witness to the durability of coexistence between religions.

Facing challenges

Ambassador Al-Otaiba added: “Despite the large number of voices calling for peaceful coexistence, there is a painful truth that there are many elements that carry a negative, dark, hateful view that seeks to spread division and isolation among human societies around the world, but despite what extremism, intolerance and intolerance constitute. Challenges, these forces with a negative outlook only increase our resolve to support the bonds of human brotherhood.

His Excellency indicated that the UAE is sincerely seeking to support the moderate interpretation and application of the true religion of Islam, confront extremist interpretations of religion and stand against any religious discourse that leads to extremism. The UAE is following this path by following a strict approach, as it hosts the “Sawab” center, which is a joint initiative between the UAE and the United States, where our scientists and experts at the center work on combating propaganda calling for extremism and terrorist discourse on the Internet. The UAE also hosts the “Hidaya” Center, which is a global think tank that provides societies and governments around the world with the means to enhance their capabilities to combat extremism and block efforts to attract and recruit terrorists.

Ambassador Al-Otaiba said, “In addition to combating extremism, the UAE is working to expand the scope of integration between societies. The Abrahamic Agreement that resulted in the normalization of relations between the state and Israel last year will accelerate the pace of economic growth and innovation, and expand opportunities for young people while breaking the barrier. Isolation and removing the damages that have marred the two parties’ relations for a long time All these endeavors will help the region overcome the legacy of hostility and move to a hopeful reality dominated by peace and prosperity in all aspects of life.

A new path to the future

His Excellency Yousef Al-Otaiba pointed out that when respect and understanding prevail among people, the conflicts between them weaken and the status of mutual benefits rises, so peace becomes a reality, and in order to achieve that goal, the UAE is working on a new path towards the future with the aim of accelerating economic growth and innovation while expanding opportunities In front of our youth, and help push the region towards a safe zone by overcoming the legacy of enmity and conflict.

His Excellency concluded with a message on the occasion of Human Fraternity Day, saying: “The first International Day of Human Fraternity came in an important period in our history, where we all face the (Corona) pandemic, regardless of the god we worship and where we live. On this day, I hope that we think carefully about the fact that what unites us in terms of qualities, values ​​and aspirations is more than we realize, and that the only way to eliminate this health crisis that has swept the world is to work with each other. My hope is that this spirit of solidarity will prevail and help us not only in overcoming the difficulties facing us, but also that it will be translated into a commitment to human fraternity among human beings that will remain steadfast throughout time. ”