Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

The Union for Water and Electricity continues to play its role in supporting the basic pillars of sustainable development, represented in the water and electric power sectors, guided by the insightful vision of the wise leadership, within the framework of national strategies, programs and action plans translated into them.

Engineer Youssef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of the Union Water and Electricity Company, told Al-Ittihad that the company is keen, when planning and implementing its projects on the ground, to rely on the latest operational and production technologies and innovations, in line with international best practices, and enhances the country’s leading position in This field on the one hand, and contributes to the optimal and sustainable allocation and direction of resources on the other hand, taking into account the environmental dimension of sustainable development, including a gradual shift to clean and renewable energy sources and a reduction of the carbon footprint.

He added: The most important strategic projects of the company, which it worked on or launched during the period from the beginning of 2022 until the end of the first quarter of 2023, in support of the country’s efforts to achieve sustainability, are the projects through which it used and employed the latest operating and production technologies, which reflects positively on the objectives of Another national concern is the reduction of the carbon footprint, pointing out that the aforementioned projects include the “Naqa” plant for desalination of sea water by reverse osmosis in Umm Al Quwain, the Al Khuraija Center for Water Storage and Distribution in Ras Al Khaimah, and the project to replace the water network in Al Nuaimiya in Ajman.

Naqaa station project

Engineer Youssef Al Ali referred to the “Naqaa” seawater desalination plant project with a reverse osmosis system, which was launched after the announcement of the National Water Security Strategy in 2017, with a production capacity of 150 million gallons per day, and represents one of the most important strategic projects that translate the vision of Leadership in achieving water security in the UAE, in view of its role in sustaining fresh water supplies and reducing the water scarcity index.

sustainable development

He pointed out that the most important declared objectives of establishing the station is to meet the growing demand for water supplies in the northern regions of the country, in support of various consumer sectors and to push the pace of economic growth in them, and based on the importance of the role of the private sector in providing the national economy with investments that contribute to overcoming the challenges of achieving sustainable development. Where the huge project was implemented in partnership with the private sector, through the independent product model, with an investment amount exceeding 2.2 billion dirhams.

He said: Most of the energy consumed in the reverse osmosis desalination plants is produced from pump motors, and the “Naqaa” station relies on alternative technologies, such as Variable Frequency Converters (VFD) technology, which allows the motors to be controlled according to the need for operations. The station also relies on Based on the pressure exchanger (PX) technology, through which energy is transferred from the “brine” return water to the water feeding the membranes, this innovative technology has reduced the rates of electrical energy consumed in operating the station by up to 60%.

National strategy

The CEO of the Union Water and Electricity Company confirmed that the National Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure the sustainability and continuity of water supplies in various circumstances, and in order to raise the storage capacity of this vital resource and absorb the production of the “Naqaa” desalination plant in preparation for its distribution to the consuming sectors. Establishment of Al Khuraija Distribution Center, which was put into service with its full storage capacity recently. The center includes 9 main tanks with a capacity of about 180 million gallons that can be increased in the future, which makes it one of the largest strategic water storage centers in the country.

water network

Eng. Youssef Al Ali confirmed that, within the framework of the company’s endeavor to develop the infrastructure of the water sector, raise its level of efficiency and reliability, and ensure its sustainability, it launched a project to replace the water network in Al Nuaimiya area in Ajman, and through the project, 95 km of the asbestos cement network were replaced, with no more than Only 77 km of high-density polyethylene pipes, thus concentrating the geographical area of ​​the network, as well as preventing leaks that were caused by asbestos pipe connections, thus reducing the percentage of technical losses in the network to only 6%, instead of 23% before the implementation of the project. The company is currently working on conducting some studies on loss rates in each of the water transmission and distribution networks, with the aim of developing programs and action plans that aim, in addition to other efforts in this field, to reduce technical losses in the network to a minimum by 2028.

Latest technology

Engineer Youssef Al Ali said: Several considerations were taken into account in the design and implementation of the center, which contributed greatly to the quality of the center’s work outputs, preserving the environment, saving expenses and the sustainability of the sector, as it was established near the “Naqaa” desalination plant, as it is the main tributary of its reservoirs. , while mediating at the same time the regions of the northern Emirates, which represent the main consumption areas for the water distributed through it, and the establishment of the center was taken into account at an altitude of about 80 meters from sea level, as the Khuraija area is located in the highest geographical area in the west of the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, which It facilitates the distribution of water to most areas by liquefaction instead of pumping.

He added, “Advanced methods were used in building the center, whether in terms of primary treatment, drilling or casting, to reduce the amount of waste generated from construction and the energy consumed in it, and the area’s lands were prepared to improve its carbon absorption,” pointing out that the company relied on the latest construction of the center’s tanks. The technologies used globally in this field, including the sliding formwork technology, and through the method of continuous casting with environmentally friendly reinforced concrete, helps to increase the life span of the tank, and reduces the periodic maintenance requirements, and the sliding formwork technology also contributes to preventing the formation of expansion joints that appear when using Traditional methods of construction, and limits the leakage of water from the tank. He pointed out that as a result of the center being located on a geographically high area and the adoption of the method of water distribution through liquefaction resulting from the force of gravity instead of the reverse pumping method, an amount of electrical energy that was supposed to be used in pumping systems was saved at about 36 million kilowatts / year, at a cost of more than About 16 million dirhams annually, which reflected positively on the rationalization of electric energy consumption.