And about the details of her candidacy for the role, Yousra El-Lawzy spoke in her interview with “Sky News Arabia” website, saying: “The artist, Reham Hajjaj, nominated me for the role and suggested my name at the beginning, and she was encouraged to participate immediately after reading the role. The text is written very professionally by the writer Ayman Salama, along with the presence of the distinguished director Sameh Abdel Aziz, and above all the provocation that the role caused within myself and made me change the innocent image taken from my performance.

Al-Lawzi, through the series “Jamila”, which co-stars Reham Hajjaj, Abeer Sabry, Sawsan Badr, Hani Adel, Ahmed Wafik, Nabil Issa and others, she appears as Sherry, the malicious, variegated girl who is always looking for her own interests, even if by planning evil plans and rhythm. People in all forms, and about that she says: “I am really terrified of people, because Sherry’s personality does not resemble me at all in reality, and is far from the mental image in which the audience put me, and perhaps this is what encouraged me to present it, some may view it as a personality with intelligence And shrewd, while others see it as evil and selfish.”

Cherry surprises

And about the preparations for the role, Al-Lawzi confirmed that she found it difficult in the nature of the character and memorizing the way she spoke and her emotions, but with coexistence with the details of the character: “I was able to draw broad lines for the role in terms of color and diversity, and the directives of director Sameh Abdel Aziz helped me a lot in mastering the role and presenting the character.” differently and with real emotions.

Al-Lawzi admitted that she, as the viewer, expected the end of the “Cherry” character to be bad, and this is logical because she does anything for her own good only, pointing out that the upcoming episodes will witness many surprises that shock the audience from the transformations that occur in the character.

Al-Lawzi said that the scenes of the work were fun throughout the days of filming, and that the spirit of cooperation and assistance was the prevailing feature, adding: “The dramatic line of my character brought me together with many scenes with the artist Reham Hajjaj, Ahmed Wafik and the artist Abeer Sabry, and I enjoyed our scenes together, and Abeer is a sharing artist who has great experience and helps any An artist in front of her to express all his feelings elaborately and realistically.

And about her cooperation with director Sameh Abdel Aziz, Al-Lawzi confirmed that she had previously cooperated with him in the movie “Night of Eid”, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas soon, and she considers her cooperation with him in the series “Jamila” a real opportunity to communicate closely with him.

And about the difficulties that she faced as a mother during the filming of two series, Jamila and Al Maddah 3, at close time; Al-Lawzi explained: “I do not deny that it is a great pressure that requires support from all those around me, and I try to balance between work and family, and in general the mother actress has difficult and terrible responsibilities that fall upon her, so I try to adhere to work schedules and focus on two different personalities, in addition to my private life.”

Al-Lawzi adds that the reason behind her enthusiasm for presenting two works this year during the Ramadan season is that the two personalities are completely contradictory, and this became clear more widely after the show now: “It was fun for me as an artist, although it was very exhausting.”

praise 3

And about her participation in the third season of the “Al-Maddah” series, which is currently being shown, and she appears with a character called Taj, who is a character in complete contrast to Sherry’s character in the “Jamila” series. She explains that the work is more than wonderful, especially since it is with a group of beloved stars such as Hamada Hilal, Heba Magdy, Mohamed Riyad, Khaled Sarhan, Donia Abdel Aziz, Salma Abu Deif, Abdelaziz Makhyoun, Lucy, Hanan Suleiman, Ahmed Maher, Afaf Rashad, Hala Al-Saeed, and Ahmed Kishk, written by Amin Jamal, Walid Abu Al-Magd and Sherif Yousry, and directed by Ahmed Samir Farag.

Al-Lawzi is awaiting the screening of the movie “Eid Night”, during the coming period, with the participation of a group of artists, namely Yousra, Abeer Sabry, Ghada Adel, Reham Abdel Ghafour, Naglaa Badr, Hanadi Muhanna, Sayed Ragab, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Mahmoud Hafez and others, written by Ahmed Abdullah and directed by Sameh Abdulaziz.

She hoped that it would be shown in the upcoming Eid al-Fitr season.