Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

The Arab public praised the performance of Yusra Al-Masoudi for the role of the terrorist’s wife, “Sheikh Ramzi,” in the series “Cairo Kabul,” especially the scene of the attempt to kill him after learning of his marriage to another, which turned into a “trend” on social networking sites.

Yousra topped the electronic search engines, and a large number of social media pioneers praised her dramatic performance, except for the audience in her country, Tunisia, who considered her role to underestimate Tunisian women, and launched a sharp attack on social networking sites that amounted to a death threat.

Al-Masoudi revealed to Al-Ittihad that she did not know the reason for the harsh attack on her from the Tunisian public about the character of “Halima”, which she embodied in the series. Conflicts due to the surrounding atmosphere, in addition to her extreme jealousy and his death threat if he tries to marry another

She added that the work presents many realistic examples that have already occurred, including the issue of marriage jihad, and many girls around the world who have been deceived in the name of religion have fallen into it, and our aim is to deliver our message without offending anyone or diminishing the status of women anywhere around the world. And not just Tunisian women.

Yousra indicated that she embodies the painful reality that women are exposed to in our Arab societies due to the wrong understanding of religion, and on the issue raised, that programs on Tunisian television have hosted a large number of Tunisian girls who have fallen into that trap, so I wondered why this attack on me and threatened me with death.

Al-Masoudi sent a message to the Tunisian audience, saying: “My embodiment is not a role that Arab values, customs and traditions reject. It represents the girls of my community, as drama is the mirror of society.”

The latest “Cairo Kabul” revolves around the plots being hatched against the Arab region, especially Egypt. It sheds light on terrorist acts in the region and discusses them through three dramatic stories.