Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, stressed that Emirati women represent an inspiring model, thanks to their continuous achievements and remarkable successes in various areas of life, pointing out that the role of Emirati women was not limited to community participation only, but they have become leaders in the fields in which they have undertaken.

On the occasion of the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, Dr. Al Serkal expressed his pride in the pivotal role played by Emirati women in the comprehensive development process witnessed by the country, pointing out that Emirati women are distinguished by their spirit of initiative and innovation and prove day after day that they are a fundamental pillar in building the future and a fundamental element in strengthening the UAE’s global position, noting that the wise leadership of the UAE provides unlimited support to enable women to continue achieving success and excellence in everything they aspire to.

Al Sarkal explained that Emirati Women’s Day represents a unique opportunity to honor women and highlight their active role in various fields and areas, especially in the health sector, which has witnessed qualitative leaps thanks to their valuable and exceptional contributions. He pointed out that the Emirates Health Services Corporation considers empowering and motivating women an integral part of its comprehensive strategy, by providing a supportive and stimulating environment to contribute to decision-making.

At the end of his speech, he said: “On this special occasion, we affirm that empowering women is not an option, but rather a strategic necessity to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable prosperity for our country. Women are essential partners in the march of progress, and together we build a society that values ​​achievement, celebrates excellence, and does not accept any alternative to leadership.”