The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Brigadier General Khaled Muhammad Al Nuaimi, received a check worth 100,000 dirhams from Mr. Yousef Sultan Al Ajmani, which consisted of airline tickets for the defaulted penal and correctional institution’s inmates and their assistance to leave the country and return to their country, as part of Ajman Police’s initiatives to support the institution’s inmates during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Police expressed his deep thanks to Al-Ajmani and his generous support for this humanitarian initiative, which contributed to alleviating the inmates and facilitating their return to their country, and for his efforts in providing humanitarian aid in cooperation with the Ajman Police, noting that this contribution reflects the highest bonds of social solidarity, and reflects the most beautiful meanings of compassion. And solidarity in support of the UAE’s path of benevolence and giving.

For his part, Mr. Youssef Sultan Al-Ajmani expressed his deep appreciation to the Ajman Police General Command for its security contributions in the emirate and its relentless endeavor to improve the service of inmates, stressing that this support strengthens the bonds of cooperation with the Ajman Police and intensifies the means of cooperation to support the humanitarian services adopted by the leadership and achieve the goals for which it was launched. .



