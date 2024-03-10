In November, Voters will decide who will be the next president of the United States. So far, the preferred candidates seem to be Joe Biden, on the part of the Democratic party, and Donald Trump, on the part of the Republican party. However, that will be decided in the primary elections and in the month of March these will be held in various states. Find out if it corresponds to yours.

During the months of January and February, citizens of some states already had the opportunity to cast their vote regarding who will represent each of the parties in the presidential elections. And it is worth remembering that In the primary elections, the delegates from each state vote for the candidate who want me to represent them.

Below is the complete list with The dates and states that will have primary elections for the Republican Party during March:

March 12, Mississippi.

March 12, Georgia.

March 12, Hawaii.

March 12, Washington.

March 19, Florida

March 19, Arizona.

March 19, Illinois.

March 19, Kansas.

March 19, Ohio.

March 23, Louisiana.

In turn, this is the complete list with The dates and states that will have primary elections for the Democratic Party during March:

March 12, Mississippi.

March 12, Washington.

March 12, Georgia.

March 19, Arizona.

March 19, Illinois.

March 19, Iowa.

March 19, Kansas.

March 19, Ohio.

March 23, Louisiana.

March 23, Missouri.

March 30, North Dakota.

Key dates of the 2024 presidential elections in the United States

The next president of the United States will remain in power for four years. Thus, next January 19, 2025 will be the last day that Joe Biden will serve as president, unless he is elected for a second term. If so, he will remain in office until 2029.

The government shares that The presidential electoral process lasts almost two years and began in spring 2023 when politicians made public their intentions to run as candidates and represent one of the parties.

Last winter, the first debates of the pre-candidates were held. Currently, the primary elections are taking place which began on January 15 in Iowa for the Republican party and in New Hampshire for the Democrat. Next up are the presidential debates of the final candidates representing each party, which will take place between September and October.

Finally, On November 5, the presidential elections will be held. Although it will not be until December when the members of the electoral college will cast their vote and in early 2025 the final count will be carried out to elect the president, who will take office on January 20 of next year.