Yours, Simon: Plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Monday 5 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rai 2 Tuo, Simon (Love, Simon), a 2018 film directed by Greg Berlanti, is broadcast. The film is the film adaptation of the novel I don’t know who you are, but I’m here by Becky Albertalli. The protagonist is Nick Robinson. The cast also stars Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Miles Heizer, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Seventeen-year-old Simon lives quietly with his family and is in his last year at a nearby high school. He spends his free time with friends Leah, Abby and Nick. Simon, however, has not revealed to anyone his biggest secret: being gay. For some time now he has been having an online conversation with a mysterious gay boy named Blue, with whom he has secretly fallen in love and with whom he always writes, trying to figure out who he really is. One day, he goes to the school library to use a computer and continue his conversation with Blue, but in order not to let his math teacher read the emails, he hastily closes the PC and leaves.

Martin, a classmate of his, uses the computer after him and, turning it on, he finds himself reading Simon’s emails, of which he takes screenshots. Martin then blackmails the boy, threatening him to publish the messages if he doesn’t help him win over Abby, a friend of Simon’s who, however, doesn’t even give Martin a glance, since she is in love with Nick. The boy accepts, fearing that if the emails ended up online, Blue would never write to him again. Meanwhile, Simon continues his quest to find out who Blue really is. Many clues lead to Bram, a boy of his own class, but after seeing him at a party with a girl, his dreams crumble. Leah, Simon’s best friend, is also trying to make him understand that she has feelings for him, but the boy thinks that her phrases about her love are referring to Nick.

Meanwhile, at school, the boys are preparing a musical in which Simon, Abby and Martin are also working. Simon then decides to go with the two companions to a fast food restaurant to review the lines. Here he meets a waiter of his former classmate who could be Blue and then the hope of having found him is reborn in Simon. Meanwhile, Simon convinces Leah to go out with Nick. Some time later the protagonist decides to tell Abby about her homosexuality, inspired by the words of an email from Blue, but he is struck by the fact that her friend is not particularly surprised.

Yours, Simon: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Yours, Simon, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Nick RobinsonSimon Spier

Josh DuhamelJack Spier

Jennifer GarnerEmily Spier

Katherine Langford as Leah Burke

Alexandra ShippAbby Suso

Jorge Lendeborg Jr.Nick Eisner

Keiynan LonsdaleAbraham “Bram” Greenfeld

Miles HeizerCal Price

Logan MillerMartin Addison

Talitha Bateman as Nora Spier

Tony HaleMr. Worth

Natasha RothwellMs. Albright

Drew StarkeyGarrett Laughlin

Clark MooreEthan

Joey PollariLyle

Mackenzie LintzTaylor Metternich

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tuo, Simon on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 5 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.