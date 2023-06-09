Rosalía has just released a new song, Yours, and as usual he has accompanied the song with a video clip. Since her beginnings, the artist has taken into account the visual part of her music, in which she has collaborated with directors such as Bàrbara Farré (from Canada), Mitch Ryan, Diana Kunst, Valentin Petit or Stillz. The latter (a young Colombian-American who has recorded videos for Bad Bunny or Kanye West) was responsible for the video of Yours, It has been shot entirely in Japan. Rosalía’s fascination with the Asian country is not new: last Halloween she dressed up as Asuka Langley, a character from the anime series evangelion; in his album motomami there are topics titled Hentai either Sakura and a few months ago he shared on his social networks images of the trip he made with his partner, also a singer Rauw Alejandro, to Japan. “What is the best thing to do to close the year?? ¿¿¿”, she wrote in one of the captions of his travel album, full of images of temples and Japanese food.

In her new video, Rosalía shows traditional hot spring baths and eats ramen in a typical place, but she also winks at the Western vision of Japan shown by Sofia Coppola through the eyes of Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation. The film, which has become an instant cult film, celebrates its 20th anniversary in the United States this fall (it arrived in Spain in 2004). One of his promotional posters used one of the film’s most popular stills: the scene in which Johansson walks through the crowd in Tokyo with a transparent umbrella that encapsulated the melancholy of a generation. Rosalía takes up this object, but in her case for a happy walk in the rain with a puppy in her bag while she sings a message of self-affirmation and narrates a one-night stand. “What I want I have without forgiveness and without permission…”, the Catalan intones as she walks among the passers-by.

This is not the first time that Rosalía has winked at Coppola’s film. In Candy, the single room of Motomami, she sang in Japanese karaoke and even donned a pink wig like the one Johansson wore in the karaoke scene in the movie. In Yours (which is Rosalía’s first solo song after her collaboration with Rauw Alejandro on the EP RR, which came out on March 24) there is also a moment when Rosalía appears with pink hair, but not in karaoke, but eating ramen. «The video is a love letter to Japan, a country for which Rosalía feels great affection and respect. Rosalía has been inspired for a long time by the community, music and art of Japan: one of her favorite places to which she travels for work and pleasure », explains the note with which Sony Music has accompanied the release. The artist has shared with Vogue who signs some of the outfits that he wears in the video clip: in the opening scene with the transparent umbrella he wears a t-shirt vintage illustrated with an angry panda from the Japanese firm Hysteric Glamour, created by the artist Nobuhiko Kitamura, and a long skirt from Quira; the black outfit she wears at the ramen place is from Courrèges and there is a moment when she wears Tabi shoes, a Japanese-inspired classic by Margiela.

In many of her appearances, Rosalía has demonstrated her passion for otaku aesthetics, a palpable constant in her outfits: in fact, to announce the launch of Yours resorted to a minidress with a puffed skirt and high boots in the purest style Sailor Moon, one of the Japanese series of which she has been recognized as a follower. But the Japanese influence is not only visual in Yours, as he explained. In the melody of the theme you can see a base of reggaeton mixed with koto strings, the national instrument of Japan. The artist herself specified in the statement that this new single is one more step in his sound research: «Exploring is part of who I am as a musician and in the case of Yours inspirations such as reggaeton, Asian music, flamenco or gabber techno coexist at the same level ». This topic has been announced as the first single of his new studio album (the fourth of his career, after LLos Angeles, evil will and Motomami). In this new work there is speculation about collaborations with Lana del Rey, Björk, Arca or Blackpink, but for now his new stage has started with a solo song that is a tribute to Japan, its aesthetics and its sound.