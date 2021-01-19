From Youri Tielemans the maximum was always expected regardless of her age. His appearance at Anderlecht made him one of the great promises of the future. After taking his first step out of Belgium to Monaco, it seemed his career had stalled. And despite his youth and the speed with which football is going today, a loan to England was the necessary point to regain past feelings, evolve for the future, and begin to make a name again worldwide.

Leicester’s Tielemans was an opportunity for the Foxes and a breath of air for the Sint-Pieters-Leeuw player. His arrival could leave some uncertainty about how he had performed in France, but he quickly dispelled doubts and the board knew that it was a good bet to stay with him. Its transfer to the islands did not go unnoticed, because in the summer of 2019 the Manchester United he also wanted their services. It was finally those from central England who took over his services for a few 40 million pounds. And since then it has gained importance in the game and evolved into something different from what it was in its beginnings.

An increasingly complete player

The evolution of Tielemans has been “moving” away from the front of the area to have much more impact on what your team wants to propose. Without going any further from Leicester, from last season to the current one he has increased number of passes per match given from 48.11 to 64.28. He is the footballer who moves the ball the most in the Foxes in the Premier League (3.9 in length, Besides). And its importance in this sense is given because its figure at the base of the play has a great impact. Tielemans has learned to move through the spaces in which it can be useful to raise the ballBut he has also greatly improved how to profile himself to make sense of his team’s possessions.

But the Belgian has not stopped improving his football when he goes back a few meters. It has been known to adapt to the needs of the team, playing both midfielder and interior in more advanced areas. His actions put him in a player profile necessary for him to attack now James maddison, it may be easier. Also to generate dangerous situations when approaching the rival area. Further, he has not neglected in his way of playing the defensive aspect, something in which despite not being a specialist and having Ndidi close by has improved. Is he second player of the team that has intercepted the most balls (26) in Premier League after Fofana (35). He covers the field well and accurately jumps to theft many times. This version, which is not even the one that reached England, is giving Brendan Rodgers a big reason to be a fundamental piece in what he wants.

More cerebral and intelligent, the Belgian is emerging as one of the best at his position in the Premier League. And still, with 23 years, has a lot to progress. Gone is that repercussion that he won for his good shot outside the area with both legs. Now, he is called to command a midfield because of how complete he is being.