Mexico. Days ago, Eugenio Derbez made public that Blanca Guerra would have made fun of his work in the film No returns accepted, which caused him sadness and disappointment.

In an interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Eugenio Derbez said that Blanca Guerra would have been invited years ago to a private presentation of the aforementioned film and would behave disrespectfully before him.

In a sad scene of the film and before which the public would cry, Derbez turned to see what Blanca Guerra’s reaction would be like and she let out a tremendous laugh, shared the famous Mexican actor and producer.

Instagram photo @ederbez

But now it is Blanca Guerra who speaks about it and defends himself against the accusations and accusations that Eugenio Derbez launched against him and assures that he never made fun of his work.

Also in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Mrs. Blanca denies what Eugenio Derbez says about her: “I have never been rude to anyone, And if Eugenio has that impression, he’s wrong, I don’t know why he says it, really”.

Blanca also denies that Eugenio Derbez invited her to see the film, as indicated, but rather convened the Coordinating Committee of the Mexican Film Academy, and also wishes success to the son of the deceased first actress Silvia Derbez.

Blanca Guerra, originally from CDMX, is 69 years old and has filmed dozens of films for Mexican cinema since the 1970s, including Pedro Páramo, These ruins you see, Perro Callejero, Como México no hay dos y Una pura y dos with salt, many on the side of the deceased Vicente Fernández.

Read more: “He forgot that I was a human being”: Laureano Brizuela remembers when Raúl Velasco sent him to jail

In addition, Mrs. Blanca Guerra has participated in several Mexican soap operas, in some interpreting the villains as she did in 2012 in Abyss of Passion, alongside Angelique Boyer and Livia Brito.