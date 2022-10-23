It’s been 30 years since Madonna released her groundbreaking album Eroticawhich was released on the market accompanied by a coffee table book titled Sex, in which the singer dared to give a vision of eroticism from the point of view of a woman and not a man, as society was used to. This volume included incredibly explicit but also wonderfully artistic photos taken by legendary photographer Steven Meisel. The queen of pop is fully aware of this anniversary and she is celebrating it by remembering the devastating criticism that she had to endure then and drawing her own conclusions about what the supposedly “negative” repercussion of her daring meant. Yesterday, Madonna posted the following message on her personal Instagram account:

“Thirty years ago I published a book called SEX that included photos of men kissing other men, women kissing women, and myself kissing everyone. In it, I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view on sexuality in an ironic way. I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people trying to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. They called me a whore, a witch, a heretic and a diabolical. Now Cardi B sings about her pussy, Kim Kardashian can be on any cover showing off her ass, and Miley Cyrus can cum like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome, bitches.”

Later, the singer retrieved for her audience fragments of an interview conducted in 1992 by the Australian journalist Richard Carleton.

The presenter asked her if it was even possible to extract a message from the book, to which she replied: “Probably many”, and then asked him which one he had interpreted himself. “It scares me,” Carleton replies. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” he continues. Madonna is incredulous at that statement: “Have you never read Playboy either Penthouse?”. He, of course, replies that she doesn’t look remotely alike to him: the comparison doesn’t apply to him, but she is not satisfied and asks him to explain her reasons. “That picture of you looking in a mirror and masturbating…I think it’s horrible,” he says. Madonna tries to understand why it seems so terrible to her but the presenter is not able to argue the reasons, to which she finally ends up answering: “I think that many of the reactions of people to that book are a reflection more of those people than of myself. That picture scared you, but what are you scared of? Of a woman who is autonomous to satisfy herself sexually? Are you afraid of a woman who is not afraid to look at her genitals in a mirror?

As time has ended up showing, Madonna was right: that transgression simply meant the fall of a taboo related to the oppression of women and thirty years later, thanks in part to that, the world contemplates in a completely different way the possibility of that a woman expresses herself sexually in the same way as a man.