An alleged leaked video of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” has begun to unleash the fury of Marvel fans on social networks. The material would have revealed what will happen to some important characters and confirm who would not appear in the Marvel movie despite strong rumors of his participation.

The sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme is closer than ever and, a couple of days after its premiere, the first leaks of what would happen in the Sam Raimi tape have already begun to arrive.

POSSIBLE SPOILERS FOR “DOCTOR STRANGE” 2

The leaked video shows Wanda Maximoff in front of a group of characters never before seen in the MCU, with whom she seems to carefully exchange words.

Captain Carter in the official TV spot for “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: capture from YouTube/Marvel

In this scene, the participation of an actor who had been commented many times to play a specific role of another group of Marvel superheroes is also revealed.

Despite the emotion that this last artist could generate in fans, another image shared on networks shows him being attacked by one of the film’s protagonists, at a time that seems to be his apparent death.

Doctor Strange is attacked by a mysterious purple lightning bolt in the new “Into the Multiverse of Madness” trailer. Photo: Marvel Studios capture

It should be noted that, in the images of the trailer, Wanda appears with a bloody face, which could lead to a wild fight between her and the characters that appear in the leaked video.

On the other hand, there is no trace in this scene of another well-known actor about whom several theories were also made regarding his role in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”.

Strange was brought before a panel of powerful superheroes, presumably the Illuminati. Photo: YouTube/Marvel capture

The images have not been confirmed as true, so it could be a possible edition made by a fan.

However, considering Marvel’s history of leaks, there’s a good chance the video is true.

Who is more powerful Doctor Strange vs Wanda?

According to Richie Palmer, producer of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has previously hinted that Wanda would be the strongest character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, so she could beat Strange.