Andrea Delogu responds on social media to a follower’s insults

Andrea Delogu showed the insults that a follower, or rather a hater, continually addresses to her through social media.

“You are vulgar, unpleasant and arrogant”, “you are not the only one, there are much more beautiful but above all talented”. And again: “Do we have any bonus facades? But how come your nose has been getting bigger for a while?”. These are just some of the mean words directed at the presenter by the hater.

The presenter decided to reply to the follower through a story published on her profile Instagram: “I have hundreds more of these messages, I took just one profile as an example but there are many many many others who every day need to vent and write on social media about people they don’t know”.

Andrea Delogu then focuses on Angela, the hater in question: “I memorized Angela because after months of comments of this nature she had disappeared and I wondered if she was okay. I looked for her on her profiles seeing that she has a beautiful daughter, a family, a house, a life. A ‘normal’ person with whom I could have a coffee in the same bar, pass each other sugar and greet each other as one does with kind strangers, because that’s what would happen. Instead there is this screen that makes many think that they can write everything without realizing that in reality it is real life. Social media is us, if we are bad people here we are bad people in reality too, there is no escape. Only here many take off the mask. And they are wrong”.

The presenter then addresses her follower directly: “Mrs. Angela, I’m sorry that you have all this anger and pain inside, but believe me, I have nothing to do with it, I’m not responsible for your unhappiness and if you wanted me to notice you, I obliged, because I understand that it’s really important to you”.