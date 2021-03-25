Rocío Carrasco, in the documentary ‘Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive’. Mediaset

As soon as he tells you silly, useless, pathetic and you don’t answer him there you stay, you are digging your grave. That of your peace. That of your joy. The one of respect to yourself. It is never too early or too late to lift your head, but it already has a hold on your neck and it will only let go of you when it gets tired of being your yoke, if it is not you who takes away the power you gave it. That is why, as soon as I heard her say on TV, crying from the guts, that he called her from boyfriends silly, useless, pathetic fat, without her telling him that you stay there until it was late, I knew that was true. As much as she is not a saint or a perfect mother. To whom it is that they take it out in procession and sing arrows.

From the moment you stop, you are no longer you, not alone. You are the mother and you will be until you die. That’s how they look at you, that’s how they call you, that’s how they judge you. A mother would never do that, whatever, they say, and the worst thing is that it is women who throw the worst stones. A mother does not decide not to breastfeed if she can. A mother does not go out on a spree and leaves her children with another. A mother does not give up custody of children for her career. A mother puts up with what they throw at her. Parents are not talked about. They are men, you know. The children belong to their mothers, even if their first surname is that of someone who is neither there nor expected. That said, you can be mistreated and greedy. Battered and selfish. Battered and mistreated again knowing what you know. And, yes, battered and a better mother. The battered are not angels. They are human. That’s what I saw on TV on Sunday. A woman recounting the abuse process better than a hundred white papers. The rest: the apocalyptic music, the mourners tearing their shirts after tearing the skin in strips, the politics getting on the bandwagon, the draws for 12,000 bucks between breaststrokes, plenty. If a 17-year-old calf hears the alarm if the girlfriend calls her stupid and tells her to stay there, we will have won something.