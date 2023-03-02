More news:



What foods affect your stress and mood



– Caffeine. This substance that stimulates the brain directly affects you feel more stressed. It is advisable to eliminate coffee, its most common way to drink, when you have a lot of stress, since your well-being will destabilize even more. Also, caffeine directly alters your sleep habits and routines, so if you wake up more tired because you haven’t slept, you’ll be more stressed.

– Some oils. The omega-6 present in sunflower, palm and corn oil, according to some studies, increases the risk of sudden mood swings or depression.

– Processed foods. Everyone knows that industrial pastries, fast food or soft drinks are not healthy and cause obesity or diabetes. But their high caloric intake and the additives that these processed foods contain also affect your brain, causing you to feel more exhausted or depressed.

– Added sugars. Energy drinks, cookies, sweets, ice cream or sweets usually contain added sugars that, in addition to adding calories, these foods do not help stress at all. Eating large amounts of sugar causes anxiety and affects your mood.

– Fried foods. It is not good to regularly consume fried foods that contain a lot of oil. French fries, or batters, so common in Spain influence mental health, since they are cooked with unhealthy oils.

– Refined carbohydrates. Eating refined carbohydrates increases blood sugar, which, according to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, causes your emotions throughout a day to experience high energy spikes and crashes that make you feel more tired and depressed. Therefore, your stress will be affected.