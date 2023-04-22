The calls for Filma Jalisco they will close until the day September 1 of this yearAccording to the state governor, Enrique Alfaro.

He assured through his official social networks that with a bag of 100 million pesos they are looking for encourage the audiovisual industry of Jaliscoas well as nationally and internationally.

“Jalisco is already home to large productions and now, with Cash Rebatea program in which you can reimburse in cash up to 40% of the expenses in audiovisual services in the statewe are being the national spearhead in incentives to the audiovisual union”, he added.

The state of Jalisco seeks to be the capital of cinema in Latin America with film Jaliscoas well as with Cash Rebate.

It should be noted that among the supports of the program there is also personalized attention to productions, permit management, location catalog, links with public and private entities, among others.

To register your project, it is enough to enter filma.jalisco.gob.mx where there will be a Registration Form.

While to obtain the cash refund on audiovisual services, the information found on the same page must be downloaded.