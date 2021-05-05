“Companies like Facebook are not building technology for you, they are building technology for your data: they collect everything they can from FB, Instagram and WhatsApp to sell visibility of people and their lives ”. With that slogan, Signal, the chat messaging service that competes with WhatsApp, launched a campaign on Facebook and Instagram: it wanted to tell users how Mark Zuckerberg’s companies use their personal data.

It so happens that the campaign was going to use Facebook’s advertising tools to create ads directed at users in which they would be able to view the personal information that is usually collected about themselves to personalize the ads they receive.

The idea was simple: make explicit what kind of personal information was collected to show an ad. But the announcement was, simply, the exhibition of that data.

The images to be shared show some examples of personalized texts that users were going to receive (translated by Clarion):

The personal information collected exposed by signal (Clarín translation).

Other ads stated: “This ad came to you because you are a chemical engineer who likes K-Pop. This ad used your location to see that you are in Berlin. And you have a new baby. And you just moved. “

“Apparently being transparent about how ads use people’s data is enough to get you banned,” Signal said, displaying an image showing that Facebook has disabled its account from serving ads.

Facebook unsubscribed them; Instagram, no.

Access Denied – The message Signal received when publishing your campaign. Photo Signal Blog

For Signal, “Facebook is more than willing to sell visibility into people’s lives, unless it’s to tell people how their data is being used.”

“Being transparent about how ads use people’s data is apparently enough to get banned,” he says; in the world of Facebook, the only acceptable use is to hide what you are doing from your audience ”, they criticized from the blog.

Since it couldn’t show all the ads, signal posted on its blog what they looked like:

Signal and its campaign against Telegram. Photo Signal Blog

Facebook already cut its advertising tools at the end of April due to the arrival of the latest iOS 14.5 update. The company then expressed “concern” about the new need to ask users for explicit permission to collect their information to track their activity.

The battle for privacy

Signal, Telegram, Whatsapp: messaging services. Photo Telegram

Signal handles, like Telegram, an end-to-end message encryption system, that is, from end to end. This means that the messages we send with our contacts They are only read by that contact and us, and no one else.

WhatsApp, in fact, incorporated this system some time later. But if we chat with a business to buy a product or hire a service, Facebook can see and use that data to deliver advertisements.

In fact, in mid-January of this year WhatsApp updated its terms and conditions, which aroused criticism and alertness from experts in security and protection of personal data.

Both WhatsApp and Signal and Telegram use end-to-end encryption, which means that companies (and law enforcement) cannot read your messages.

But unlike Facebook, which gets billions from extracting people’s data for targeted advertising (that is, targeting our interests from the information it collects), Signal It is run by a non-profit organization.

.And, among its policies, is the protection of personal data, something that Facebook uses in all its products.

