Monday is the third of the month. And, for this reason, it is considered the Blue Mondaythat is, the saddest day of the year. Whether you are superstitious or not, any excuse is a good one to set foot outside and have fun around the table overflowing with positive energy. Here we go.

Reserve in Bestial by Rosi La Loca (C/ del Prado), because it is the latest space to arrive to the Rosi La Loca World group and offers a gastronomic experience inspired by the immensity and enigma of the ocean. The bravas are the third best in Spain and if you want to pay tribute, don’t hesitate and order the cooked king crab leg served with “remoulade” sauce. A success.

Or, why not, the option can be Boom Boom Ciao (C/ Manuela Malasaña, 11). So, if you are in Malasaña you already know where you are going to have a good time. In addition, the menu includes dishes that fuse Italian tradition with flavors of nomadic cultures. In fact, its culinary proposal is inspired by the travels of the Giannini family. Be careful, from Monday to Thursday they suggest two menus: Pranzo (17.90) and Súper Pranzo (21.90). If you choose the latter, try the vitello tonnato to start and the orange chicken skewers as a second. For dessert, the mascarpone flan. The price includes coffee, water, soft drink, beer, wine, sangria or lemonade.

Brutal Inclan Bar (C. de Álvarez Gato, 4) is a reference in Madrid for those looking for creativity and originality in a gastronomic experience. Inspired by the playwright Ramón María del Valle-Inclán, it combines “non-stop” cuisine with a cocktail bar recognized as the best in Spain in 2023 by the World Class Competition. What to order? grilled scallops with the special flambéed kimchi sauce and lime zest, the Tudela artichoke flower confit in extra virgin olive oil with amontillado velouté and grated foie and the oxtail lasagna stewed very slowly for six hours in a sherry sauce. If you want to extend the after-dinner meal, order a Miss Marilyn with Tanqueray gin, chamomile, Campari, green apple syrup, lime cordial, orange juice and grapefruit soda. Appetizing, right?

It is also the perfect day to eat in Rosi The Crazy (C/ Cádiz, 4), whose proposal mixes Mediterranean flavors with other Asian, Italian and Nikkei flavors in a restaurant overflowing with good vibes. Be careful, the Hit menu (35 euros) for two people is very worth it, since it includes snacks such as zambuiñas and beef rib bao. If you fancy a non-alcoholic cocktail, the Rosi Rabbit is yours, with melon syrup, lychee syrup, red fruit puree and lemon.

stay in Llama Inn (Conde de Xiquena corner Calle Prim, 2) is another safe bet. I tell you. Located in the trendy neighborhood of Las Salesas, it is a Peruvian-inspired restaurant that fuses traditional techniques with a contemporary approach. This is demonstrated by preparations such as the green tamalito mochi with “sansho pepper” and the squid ceviche with cassava, sweet potato, togarashi and criolla tiger milk and the grouper tiradito with almond cream, trout roe and ají panca.

And, among the spaces of the Big Mama group (Bel Mondo, Villa Capri and Circolo Popolare), today we are left with the latter, which is located in Torre Picasso. Two communal tables, a bar, Saarinen-inspired furniture, Olivetti artwork, Domus magazines from the 50s, more than 2,000 vintage bottles, which illuminate the walls, an open kitchen, more than 200 meters of leopard fabric, which covers floors, chairs and benches… You want to come in on Monday, right? More so if you take the table the casarecce all’arrabbiata, the 80 centimeter spicy nduja pizza to share or the “truffle makers”, with black truffle if you prefer a delight for yourself. To finish, the tiramisu with pistachio to embroider on day ten.