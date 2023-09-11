When one thinks about Adam Sandler and the films he made throughout his career, one could imagine that his latest work, ‘You’re Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!’, is one of the many in which he also stars. lifelong friends and we see a mood of flatulence, beatings and adults in decline who long for their youth. However, it turns out to be quite the opposite, something that was highly supported by the public in Netflixwhich caused the film to occupy first place in the top 10 of the most viewed films on the platform.

A family comedy with touches of religion and tradition

From the moment you read the title of the film, you know that it will have elements related to Judaism, a religion that Adam Sandler and her family practice in real life, and which places us in the preparations for Stacy Friedman’s bat mitzvah celebration, a role starring Sunny Sandler.

However, despite being a comedy that deals with a topic as delicate as religion, it does not make fun of it or promote it. It is not the main theme of the film either, but rather it is taken as an opportunity to give value to the traditions of a belief that, for many (myself included), we know very little about.

Today’s youth films deal, in most cases, with parties, alcohol and many excesses; but on this occasion importance is given to a celebration such as the bat miztvah, which introduces young women to taking responsibility for their actions (for men it is called bar mitzvah), although without leaving aside the dramas of every schoolboy such as falling in love, betrayal and, above all, the importance of friendship.

Personally, ‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’ I don’t think it’s a great film nor one of the best in Adam Sandler’s filmography, since, despite his simple and somewhat silly humor, he is someone I enjoy watching. However, I do find it very entertaining and it has a message behind it that tries to teach minors to respect their friends.

‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’ is produced by Happy Madison, a company founded by Adam Sandler. Photo: Netflix

The Sandler family

As I mentioned earlier, the film has the full participation of the Sandler family: Adam as Danny Friedman; Sadie and Sunny as Ronnie and Stacy Friedman, respectively; and Jackiewho, contrary to what one may think, does not play the wife of Adam’s character, but instead plays Gabi Rodríguez Katz, mother of Lydia, Stacy’s best friend.

In ‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’, the leading role falls to Sunny Sandler, who, despite playing her first starring role, seemed quite solid, perhaps not enough to win an Oscar, but certainly enough to start building a career in the industry. During her participation in the film, Adam’s youngest daughter had to deal with different moments, such as laughter, tears, hubbub and even fury; and it seems to me that she emerged victorious from the challenge.

Regarding her other daughter, Sadie, she does not have a very large participation in the film, in which she plays a somewhat rebellious young woman who spends all her time with her friend. For its part, if you have seen some of Sandler’s films, you will have already seen Jackie, his wife since 2003 and who, curiously, is not his spouse in the story, since that role is played by Idina Menzel.

Finally, Adam, unlike the vast majority of the films produced by him, does not appear much, thus giving greater relevance to his youngest daughter’s work because he understood that, if she had a more important role, that could be ruined and the essence of the film film would have taken another direction.