In one fell swoop (against the wall) Ross Chastain became world famous. On the final lap of qualifying for the NASCAR final, he propped up his Chevrolet against the wall, kept his right foot down, and took five spots through the racing game trick. The move earned him a spot in the NASCAR finals and a spot in the history books. Chastain now says that it will remain a one-off action.

The final race of the NASCAR season was held at the Phoenix raceway last weekend. In the run-up to this, Chastain was Road and Track asked about his bizarre action: ‘To be honest, it was not pleasant. I mean, you’re scraping and bouncing against the wall. I crashed it successfully; I think it’s the longest crash I’ve ever had, but it was almost a stupid move.”

Several NASCAR drivers let it be known over the on-board radio during the action that they do have respect for the wallride. Still, according to Chastain, there is no repeat. ‘I don’t know. It was a wild ride in the car and I don’t plan on doing it again. […] I’m just glad it worked and don’t feel like doing it again,” Chastain said.

What it delivered Chastain

In the final NASCAR race of the season, Chastain started in 25th place due to his action. After 312 laps, Chastain finishes third, one and a half seconds behind winner Joey Logano. Chastain is six points short of the championship.

So the wallride eventually earned him a second place in the championship. Plus, it will be an action fans will be talking about for a long time to come. So there will be no sequel from Chastain, but who knows that another driver will be inspired.