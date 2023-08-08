And the great thing is, it’s also really true. A cow licks a car and causes 10,000 euros in damage.

It’s cucumber time, we notice that every day. The hard news is on holiday with the makers and therefore we have to make do with the crumbs. Sounds like a tough period, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Because it is precisely because of this that the news items are now discussed that you would otherwise ignore because they would not be big enough. Like this post. In which a cow licked a car to pieces and caused damage worth 10,000 euros. And now of course you want to know how this came about. Sit down, we’ll tell.

Cow licks broken car, 10,000 euros damage

This is about a German who went for a walk in the mountains near Lake Spitzing in Bavaria. He parked his car at the hotel where he was staying. So far nothing crazy. But when the man came back, his car was completely wrecked.

There were all kinds of scratches on it, the drool was dripping off and his windshield wipers were also hanging at half past six. After a thorough investigation, the man found out that the perpetrator must have been a cow that had licked his car.

How did he know? Because of the countless cow pies that were on and around the car. Incidentally, this walker’s car was not the only one that was broken, there were 4 more cars that were licked by the cow.

The angry walker now holds the hotel liable for the damage suffered, which he says amounts to around 10,000 euros. The owner of the hotel, in turn, says that the walker could have known that cows roam around there and that they sometimes lick cars.

The judge did not fully agree and sentenced the hotel owner to pay 60% of the damage. The rest will be insurance work.

And finally, you want to know why the cow licked the car? I’ll tell you. The paint of cars often has a layer of salt, which is left behind by the rain and the atmosphere. Cows – and horses, giraffes, mouflons and wildebeests too – like it and like to lick it off.

Do you know that too!

Photo credit: A donkey in India, but that was the only photo of a hoofed animal without copyright, because I took it myself… Go with it.

This article You won’t believe this one; A cow licks a car, 10,000 euros in damage… appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Youre #cow #licks #car #euros #damage..